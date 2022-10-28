Cruise Deal of the Week – October 28, 2022

Happy Friday, Cruisers!

Today we have a deal of the week that cruisers in and around Texas will love! Galveston is a popular embarkation port for ships sailing to sunny Mexico this Winter and if you still haven’t booked a cruise for 2023, this might just be the deal for you!

7-Day Mexico Cruise from Princess Cruises

Leaving from Galveston, TX on January 15, 2023, Ruby Princess from Princess Cruises will spend two days at sea before arriving in Majahual, Mexico, Roatan, Honduras and Cozumel, Mexico before returning to Galveston. If you can’t make the January 15th sailing, the ship is running the same itinerary four times through March 2023 so you can pick the date that works best for you.

Perks for booking include up tp $1,700 in onboard credit depending on which category stateroom you book, kids sail free and for a limited time, The Love Boat Sale is also giving guests a $200 shore excursion credit. Interior rooms start at just $439 while those looking to live it up in a suite can book on for just $929.

Have you cruised with Princess Cruises before? Let us know in the comments!