CRUISE DEAL OF THE WEEK – JANUARY 27, 2023

Happy Friday, cruisers!

We are excited to share with you a fun, date-night adventure to plan for you and a loved one this Valentine’s Day!

Brightline’s South Florida Fun + Romance

This Valentine’s Day, Brightline, South Florida’s inter-city rail invites couples and guests to jump on the train and explore a new restaurant, bar, or experience outside of your backyard.

Travel from Miami to West Palm Beach and try the Brightline’s newest Love Potion cocktail, a Titos drink, available at Mary Mary, Brightline’s in-station bar.

Brightline offers a special 25% off for SMART ticket buyers with parties of 4 or more with the promo code ALLABOARD .

If you are interested in this Valentine’s Day offer, purchase your tickets on the Brightline website today.