January 27, 2023 Julie Rosner
CRUISE DEAL OF THE WEEK – JANUARY 27, 2023
Happy Friday, cruisers!
We are excited to share with you a fun, date-night adventure to plan for you and a loved one this Valentine’s Day!
Brightline’s South Florida Fun + Romance
- This Valentine’s Day, Brightline, South Florida’s inter-city rail invites couples and guests to jump on the train and explore a new restaurant, bar, or experience outside of your backyard.
- Travel from Miami to West Palm Beach and try the Brightline’s newest Love Potion cocktail, a Titos drink, available at Mary Mary, Brightline’s in-station bar.
- Brightline offers a special 25% off for SMART ticket buyers with parties of 4 or more with the promo code ALLABOARD.
If you are interested in this Valentine’s Day offer, purchase your tickets on the Brightline website today.
Let us know your comments!