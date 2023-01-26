AMERICAN JAZZ HEADS WEST FOR 2023 CALIFORNIA RIVER CRUISES

Today, American Cruise Lines announced that one of its ten brand-new riverboats, American Jazz, is leaving the Mississippi River and heading to the West Coast for new California river cruises scheduled to begin in February 2023. The new ship is currently on its way to San Francisco Bay and is anticipated to cross the Panama Canal in the upcoming days.

American Jazz’s Historic Journey

American Jazz’s trip closely resembles the route of the U.S. mail ships that traveled during the Gold Rush era. These ships transported passengers, gold, and mail between the East and West coasts. Aboard the new vessel is an expert nautical team supporting the crew and shoreside team to monitor weather trends, observe vessel systems and follow the overall progression of the voyage.

For the first time in more than 80 years, American Jazz will offer travelers overnight cruises through the Bay and California Delta onboard an American-made riverboat. She will sail American Cruise Lines’ first 8-Day San Francisco Bay itinerary on February 24, 2023. The newly designed river cruises will sail along the San Francisco Bay and Wine Country, the Sacramento River, the Napa River, and the San Joaquin River.

“Exploring San Francisco Bay and the California Delta by U.S. riverboat is a momentous occasion for domestic river cruising and another first for American Cruise Lines. We are proud to provide this new opportunity for our guests to experience the joys of cruising close to home, as they discover yet another beautiful area of the country by riverboat,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “American continues to expand the possibilities for exceptional domestic small ship cruises by introducing brand new U.S. flagged riverboats and small cruise ships each year.”

American Cruise Lines’ New Golden State Itineraries

The cruise line is now offering the 8-Day San Francisco Bay itinerary in February, March, November, and December of 2023 roundtrip from San Francisco. Guests will travel through Wine Country and San Francisco and enjoy onshore excursions like wine tastings and vineyard visits. The itineraries shine a spotlight on the geographical, cultural, and historical influences that contributed to the creation of San Francisco. The cruises will also highlight the unique agricultural communities and expansive vineyards in San Francisco and its surrounding areas.

The new 8-Day San Francisco Bay cruises will dock in San Francisco, Stockton, Sacramento, and Vallejo, and sail San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, the Napa River, and the San Joaquin River. American Jazz’s 2023 California river cruises departure dates are 2/24, 3/3, 3/10, 3/17, 3/24, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, and 12/29.

Currently, American Cruise Lines’ Special Wave Season deals include complimentary domestic airfare for designated San Francisco Bay cruise dates for March 10, 17, and 24.

These river cruises reflect the broadening of the domestic river cruise industry. Recently, American Cruise Lines’ list of domestic itineraries and American-made small ships has almost doubled in growth since 2016. The company has also announced a few more new builds through 2027. American Cruise Lines’ boats accommodate a small number of approximately 180 guests and guarantee a private balcony and 350 square feet of space per passenger.