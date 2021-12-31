Cruise Deal of the Week – December 31, 2021

Happy New Year! As we enter 2022, things are definitely looking up for the cruise industry despite the rise of the Omicron variant and uncertainty elsewhere across the travel realm. This week felt like a step backwards in some ways as the CDC raised their warning for cruise passengers despite cruises sailing with nearly 100% vaccinated passengers. CLIA called the decision “perplexing” as there are a number of states that still have a vaccination rate in below 60%.

As long as it’s not another no-sail order, cruises will continue to sail using the same health and safety protocols they’ve been using for the past 6 months with great success. If you’re fully vaccinated and ready for your next cruise vacation, it’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

7 Day Western Caribbean Cruise with Azamara

Luxury cruise brand Azamara saw their ownership change hands during the pandemic, but they also added former Holland America Line executive Orlando Ashford in to smooth the transition and help the brand really excel. Leaving from Miami on February 15, 2022, Azamara Quest will call on Key West, Costa Maya and Cozumel with two days at sea.

Azamara is a high end experience and normally the ticket can be pricey. However, this deal is one of the best we’ve seen as interior rooms start at $1079 per person. A balcony room will run you $1564 and for those looking for the ultimate luxury cruise vacation, a suite on board starts at $2144. Azamara is also giving away up to $700 in onboard credit and everyone who books gets one complimentary AzAmazing Evening Event included.

With a max capacity of just 1112 passengers on board Azamara Quest, the cruise line can focus on delivering a curated cruise experience for their guests. The ship underwent a refurbishment in 2019 to update public areas with new furniture and create a new live music lounge.