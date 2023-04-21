Carnival Cruise Line And Turks And Caicos Islands Welcome Donated Fire Truck From The City Of Miami Fire-Rescue

Carnival Cruise Line and Turks and Caicos Islands officials received a donated fire truck on April 20, 2023. The cruise line and The City of Miami Fire-Rescue Department partnered to coordinate the donation for the Grand Turk Domestic Fire Services, where it will be used to serve residents and visitors. A special ceremony was held to welcome the fire truck at the Grand Turk Cruise Center in front of Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras.

“Grand Turk has been an important destination for Carnival for the last 17 years, so when we learned the island was in need of a fire truck, we wanted to help,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We are so grateful for the assistance of the Miami Fire-Rescue Department in making this donation.”

Prior to this new truck, the Grand Turk Domestic Fire Services had one fire truck assigned to them. With this donation, the Domestic Fire Services will have an additional vehicle, and it will be used to serve the community.

“The addition of this truck is a critical step towards protecting lives and safeguarding property in Grand Turk and advances the top priority of this ministry to ensure an effective response to emergencies and fire suppression across the Turks and Caicos Islands,” said Hon. Minister Otis Morris, Minister of Home Affairs, Transportation, Broadcasting, Energy and Utilities and Telecommunications for the Turks and Caicos Islands Government.

The Pierce Manufacturing fire truck can hold 500 gallons of water and was donated at Carnival Cruise Line’s request by the City of Miami Fire-Rescue Department with support from the City of Miami Commission.

“Our mission to serve and protect the greater community goes beyond our city limits, so when we were approached by Carnival to help our neighboring island of Grand Turk augment their fire service capabilities, we identified and refurbished a fire truck to donate,” Miami Fire-Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban said. “We thank our city government for supporting this initiative and hope this truck will serve the people of Grand Turk for many years to come.”

Representatives from Carnival Cruise Line and Turks and Caicos Islands were present at the ceremony including Acting Governor H.E. Anya Williams; The Honorable C. Washington Misick, Premier; the Honorable Ejay Saunders, Deputy Premier; Minister Morris; the Honorable Josephine Connolly, Minister of Tourism, Environment, Heritage, Maritime, Gaming and Disaster Management; Carnival Corporation Senior Vice President of Government and Destination Affairs Marie McKenzie; Carnival Cruise Line Sr. Director of Public and Executive Communication Kelly Penton Chacon; Mardi Gras Captain Alessandro Lemmi; Mardi Gras Hotel Director Carlos Santos De Melo; and members of the Grand Turk and JAGS International Airport Fire Services.

By Lily Ogburn





