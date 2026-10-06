Azamara Cruises Partners With Premier Golf

Azamara Cruises has partnered with Premier Golf, the Official Golf Travel Partner of the PGA of America, to offer eight dedicated golf cruises in 2027 and 2028.

The sailings will span all four Azamara ships and visit destinations including Ireland, Scotland, the British Isles, Northern Europe, the Pacific Coast, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The itineraries will combine rounds at notable courses with shore experiences and Azamara’s longer stays and late nights in port.

Courses will include Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Torrey Pines South in California, and Cape Kidnappers in New Zealand.

“Golf and travel are both driven by a sense of passion and discovery, and this partnership brings those interests together in a way that is uniquely Azamara,” said Dondra Ritzenthaler, CEO of Azamara Cruises. “Our guests can play some of the world’s most sought-after courses while experiencing the intimate ships, longer stays and destination immersion that set Azamara Cruises apart. It’s a new way to think about a golf getaway where the journey between rounds becomes part of the experience.”

Golf Collections

The Premier Golf collection offers two options. The Classic Collection focuses on traditional links and bucket-list courses, while the Leisure Collection features cart-friendly courses for casual golfers, mixed-ability groups, and travelers who want to balance golf with time ashore.

Ireland, Scotland, British Isles, and Northern Europe will offer both collections. The Pacific Coast, Vietnam & Thailand, Australia & New Zealand, and New Zealand & Australia cruises will each offer one collection. Depending on the cruise and package, golfers can play three to five rounds, with packages generally including golf transfers, carts or caddies where applicable, lunch at each course, and welcome and farewell celebrations.

2027-2028 Premier Golf Cruises

Pacific Coast Golf Cruise: Azamara Quest | May 17-24, 2027

Vietnam & Thailand Golf Cruise: Azamara Pursuit | October 3-16, 2027

Australia & New Zealand Golf Cruise: Azamara Pursuit | January 5-21, 2028

New Zealand & Australia Golf Cruise: Azamara Onward | February 15-March 1, 2028

Ireland Golf Cruise (Intensive): Azamara Quest | May 20-June 1, 2028

Scotland Golf Cruise (Intensive): Azamara Quest | June 1-13, 2028

British Isles Golf Cruise & The Open: Azamara Journey | August 3-17, 2028

Northern Europe Golf Cruise: Azamara Quest | August 21-September 2, 2028

Additional 2028 golf sailings will be announced at a later date.

The British Isles cruise will also include a Sunday walking tour of the Old Course at St Andrews.

Azamara and Premier Golf will also offer five pre- and post-cruise golf experiences in Mission Hills in Shenzhen, La Jolla in California, Sentosa Island in Singapore, and Te Arai in New Zealand.

Options include a post-cruise round at Torrey Pines South in La Jolla, rounds at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, and two-night stays featuring rounds at Te Arai’s North and South Courses. Additional experiences are in development.

“With Azamara, the journey between courses is just as important as the rounds themselves,” said Jason Vallee, Chief Operating Officer at Premier Golf. “This partnership brings together exceptional golf, remarkable destinations and a style of travel that allows golfers to experience more of each region along the way.”

Golf packages range from $2,050 to $6,995 per golfer, plus cruise fare, with inclusions varying by sailing. Travel advisors will receive a 10% commission on golf cruises and pre- and post-cruise land packages.

The full collection is available to book through Azamara Cruises and Premier Golf. For more information, visit Azamara.com.