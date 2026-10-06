Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled new and enhanced bars, lounges, and beverage concepts debuting aboard Seven Seas Prestige in December 2026.

The offerings will include Italian aperitivo, Mediterranean-inspired cocktails, and zero-proof beverages, with each venue designed around its own setting and concept.

“Seven Seas Prestige represents an exciting evolution for Regent, and that same innovative vision extends to every aspect of the guest experience, including our bars, lounges, and beverage offerings,” said Wesley D’Silva, President, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Each venue has been thoughtfully crafted to create its own sense of atmosphere and occasion, from aperitivo moments at Galileo’s Bar to Mediterranean-inspired cocktails at Azure and refreshing open-air serves at Solmar Terrace. Whether guests are gathering with friends before dinner, celebrating a special milestone or simply enjoying a perfectly crafted cocktail at sea, these experiences have been designed to feel immersive, elevated and distinctly Regent.”

Italian Aperitivo at Galileo’s Bar

Inspired by Galileo’s spirit of discovery and the Italian tradition of aperitivo, Galileo’s Bar will offer Italian spirits and cocktails before dinner.

The Negroni Observatory will feature interpretations of the classic Italian aperitif, along with cocktails inspired by the night sky.

Signature creations include:

Comet Negroni: Italicus, Beefeater Gin, and Noilly Prat Vermouth

Astronomer’s Negroni: Mezcal, Beefeater Gin, and Cocchi Storico Vermouth di Torino

Dark Matter Espresso Martini: Amaro Montenegro, vodka, and espresso

Jupiter’s Garden: Gin, Frangelico, and fresh basil

Venetian Moon: Gin, lychee, lemon, and basil

Orbit Zero Espresso Martini: A zero-proof version featuring Lyre’s Dark Cane, Lyre’s Amaretti, and espresso

Azure

At Azure, the beverage program will complement the restaurant’s Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine with herbal cocktails, citrus-led spritzes, regional wines, and infused waters.

Signature creations include:

Flavored Water Selection: Cucumber, lemon, orange, or pomegranate-infused water

Monastery Sour: Bénédictine, brandy, lemon juice, and thyme syrup

Beet and Pear Sour: Pear vodka, fresh beetroot juice, lemon juice, thyme syrup, and egg white

Provence Bloom: Elderflower liqueur, lavender syrup, lemon juice, peach purée, gin, and tonic water

Solmar Terrace

At Solmar Terrace at Compass Rose, the beverage menu will include wines, cocktails, and zero-proof creations suited to open-air dining and ocean views.

Signature creations include:

Pearl of the Riviera: Grey Goose La Poire, Cocchi Americano, Luxardo Aperitivo, and Prosecco

Imperial Yuzu: Junmai daiginjo sake, yuzu sake liqueur, Italicus Bergamot Liqueur, and Prosecco

Harissa Bloody Mary: Vodka, Bloody Mary mix, harissa paste, and lemon juice

Mediterranean Paloma: Blanco tequila, pink grapefruit, rosemary honey, and soda water

Orchard Fizz: A zero-proof option with apple juice, lemon, and rosemary

Dark ‘n Spicy: A zero-proof cocktail with Lyre’s Spiced Cane Spirit, lime juice, ginger beer, and sugar-free vanilla syrup

Seven Seas Prestige will also feature Prestige Lounge, Meridian Lounge, Observation Lounge, Connoisseur Lounge, Casino, Pool Bar, and Coffee Connection. Cocktails, wines, and spirits will also be available at the ship’s restaurants.

The ship will also debut a signature Seven Seas Prestige cocktail, joining Regent’s collection of signature cocktails created for each ship in the fleet. The drink combines Patrón Silver Tequila, Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto, lime juice, egg white, agave syrup, and grapefruit or orange bitters, finished with a dehydrated lime wheel and Himalayan salt.

For more information or to book a voyage, visit RSSC.com.