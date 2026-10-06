Holland America Line to Add Arcadia to Fleet in 2029

Holland America Line will expand its fleet to 12 ships in 2029 with Arcadia, a Vista Class ship transferring from P&O Cruises.

The new ship will increase Holland America Line’s capacity by more than 2,000 guests while giving the cruise line more flexibility across its global deployment. Arcadia is built on the same Vista Class platform as Oosterdam, Noordam, Westerdam, and Zuiderdam.

“Holland America Line continues to see strong demand from guests seeking immersive travel experiences, genuine hospitality, and perfectly sized ships,” said Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line. “Adding Arcadia allows us to welcome more guests while building on everything they already love about our brand. As a Vista Class ship, she is a natural fit and an exciting extension of Holland America Evolution, the largest guest experience transformation in our 153-year history.”

The move also supports Holland America Line’s ongoing Evolution program, a multiyear effort to add new venues, restaurants, staterooms, and select features from the Pinnacle Class ships across the fleet. Oosterdam will begin its Evolution updates in fall 2027, followed by Zuiderdam in April 2028. Plans for the venues and features to be added to Arcadia will be finalized in the coming months.

“We create experiences for the curious, offering new perspectives and deeper connections to the world and each other,” said Bodensteiner. “Whether it’s strengthening our presence in favorite destinations or opening opportunities to sail in new ways, this additional capacity helps us offer even more choices to travelers who believe the journey should be as rewarding as the destination. At the same time, this is one chapter in a larger story. It supports our near-term growth while fitting alongside the company’s broader approach to modernization and future fleet expansion, including the thoughtful consideration of newbuilds. There’s more to come as we continue investing in our fleet and guest experience.”

As Arcadia moves to Holland America Line, P&O Cruises will receive Queen Anne from sister brand Cunard. The 3,000-passenger ship will undergo design changes in 2029 to align with the P&O Cruises fleet.

Additional details about Arcadia and other ships in the Holland America Evolution program will be announced in the coming months.