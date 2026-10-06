Magic Electric Luxury Ferry

Introducing the astonishing P-12 Voyager from Sweden-based Candela Technologies. The state-of-the-art electric foiling vessel whisks passengers over the water with speed, elegance, and comfort. And it’s kind to the environment as well.

Forget noisy, bumpy speedboats. The P-12 Voyager offers a new level of quiet luxury at sea. The technology eliminates discomforts usually associated with high-speed water transport. It pairs a lounge-style interior with the hydrofoil experience.

Its design reduces energy consumption by up to 80 percent compared to conventional vessels.

Some who have ridden in it describe it as “a magic carpet ride.”

By Alex Darlington

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