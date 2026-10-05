Naha Port Begins Construction on New Cruise Terminal

Naha Port Authority, Cruise Port Naha G.K., Royal Caribbean Group, and MSC Cruises have begun construction on a new cruise terminal at Naha Port in Okinawa, Japan. The project is expected to support cruise growth in Japan and the wider East Asia region.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held at the future terminal site and attended by Okinawa Governor Genta Koja, representatives from the Cabinet Office of Japan, Naha Port Authority, Cruise Port Naha G.K., MSC Cruises, and Royal Caribbean Group.

Cruise Port Naha G.K., a joint venture between CTL Maritime and RCL Cruises Ltd. representing MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean Group, will develop and operate the facility. The project is expected to open in March 2028 and will feature purpose-built facilities to support cruise operations and accommodate the continued growth of cruise tourism in Okinawa.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, MSC Group, Cruises Division, said, “Okinawa is uniquely positioned at the crossroads of some of Asia’s most exciting cruise destinations, and we see real potential for its future. This project forms part of our long-term vision to expand our presence in the region and create new opportunities for guests of MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys to enjoy Asia year-round. As we continue to develop our itineraries and invest in infrastructure, we are making cruising more accessible for both international and Asian travelers while strengthening connections across the region.”

The project follows Naha Port’s designation in 2019 as an International Cruise Ship Hub Formation Port by Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Jason Liberty, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, said, “For Royal Caribbean Group, Japan is one of the most important cruise markets in Asia – not only as a destination, but as a long-term partner in our global business. We do not simply bring guests here, we also invest here and with Naha Okinawa, we are investing in infrastructure that will benefit the local community for years to come. The future of cruising in Japan is about shared ambition, collaboration, and responsible innovation, and we are honored to be a part of it.”

Naha Port offers year-round access and serves as a gateway for cruise itineraries across the region. The new terminal will expand passenger facilities and allow the port to accommodate more cruise passengers and larger ships.