Crystal Serenity to Debut New Suites After 2028 Dry Dock

Crystal will expand Crystal Serenity’s suite offerings following the ship’s 2028 dry dock, adding a new Crystal Owner’s Suite and four Junior Penthouse Premium Suites on Deck 11.

“We are continuing to thoughtfully evolve Crystal Serenity while preserving the character and sense of ease that have made her so beloved by our guests,” said Bernie Leypold Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations for Crystal. “These new suites allow us to introduce fresh design elements and greater choice while creating an accommodation collection that feels cohesive, contemporary and distinctly Crystal.”

Crystal Owner’s Suite

The new Crystal Owner’s Suite will be located midship and feature a private veranda. The two-bedroom suite will be designed by naval architect and naval design historian Paolo Piccione, with wooden floors, custom wool carpets, and handcrafted cabinetry.

The living room will include a library and fireplace, while the dining area will feature ocean views, a Butler pantry, and personalized bar service. A Hi-Fi entertainment system will provide audio throughout the suite.

The primary bedroom will feature a king-size bed and two walk-in closets. The marble-lined bathroom will include a Jacuzzi. A second bedroom will have a walk-in closet and separate bathroom.

The suite will also include Technogym equipment with personalized Technogym Coach programming and integrated entertainment.

Junior Penthouse Premium Suites

The four new Junior Penthouse Premium Suites will feature layouts inspired by those aboard Crystal Symphony. Located midship, the suites will complement the ship’s six existing Junior Penthouse Deluxe Suites.

The new suites will be available for sailings beginning May 5, 2028.