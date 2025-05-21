Atlas Ocean Voyages Launches Memorial Day Sale with Up to 30% Saving

In honor of Memorial Day, Atlas Ocean Voyages is offering its biggest promotion of the year. For a limited time, guests can save up to 30%—stackable with Bonus Savings—for a total value up to $14,000 on select Adventure Oceanview Staterooms. The offer applies to 36 luxury expeditions and is valid for new bookings made through May 28, 2025. Fares start at $3,495. Suite bookings offer savings up to $28,600. Solo traveler supplements start at 125%.

The Memorial Day Sale also includes a choice of complimentary Explorer’s Choice amenities:

Air Credit Savings up to $2,000 per stateroom

A Pre- or Post-Cruise Hotel or Land Package

An Enhanced Unlimited Wi-Fi Package

“Atlas Ocean Voyages was created for those who seek transformational travel and unforgettable experiences,” said James Rodriguez, President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “This Memorial Day Sale not only represents incredible value but also honors the freedom we celebrate by inviting our guests to explore the most captivating parts of the world in comfort and style.”

Sample expeditions:

World Navigator : Lisbon to Barcelona (10 nights) – Departs September 27, 2025

World Traveller : Ushuaia Roundtrip (11 nights) – Departs December 17, 2025

World Navigator : Ushuaia to Buenos Aires (18 nights) – Departs March 3, 2026

World Navigator: Tenerife to London (14 nights) – Departs April 17, 2026

How to Book and Make the Most of This Memorial Day Offer