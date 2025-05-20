FeaturedMagazine Excerpts

Green-Star Gourmets

by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine
Discerning diners know about the prestigious Michelin Star, bestowed upon restaurants that satisfy the high gourmet requisites of the Michelin Guide. But there’s a lesser-known award, also presented by Michelin, that honors food that meets those high culinary standards, and does it in an eco-friendly way: the Green Michelin Star.

The Green Star considers a variety of factors such as the origin and seasonality of ingredients, the use of resources, and the promotion of environmental awareness among diners.

“We wanted to give more visibility to restaurateurs who focus on sustainability and recognize them for their efforts,” says a Michelin Guide director.

By Alex Darlington

