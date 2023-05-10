American Queen Voyages has shared their latest campaign “Treat Them Like Royalty,” a new partnership with sports and entertainment figures to celebrate the individuals, charities and local community organizations who have made a positive impact on their lives.

Athletes and entertainers who have worked with American Queen Voyages include Pittsburgh Steelers Jerome Bettis, Cleveland Brown alumni and NFL analyst, Joe Thomas, New York Mets pitcher Adam Ottavin, Kelly Olynyk of the Utah Jazz, hip hop pioneer Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of Run DMC, Peter Rosenberg for Hot 97, and ESPN’s Michael Kay show and influencer and New York Times best-selling author, Anna Kloots.

Each of the talent’s selected recipients will receive a 9-day voyage from the cruise line.

“We are thrilled to have the support of these esteemed sports and entertainment figures as we continue to share what makes American Queen Voyages such a special experience with their extended guests,” said Cindy D’Aoust, president, American Queen Voyages. “We have such a loyal following because our Crew truly does treat every guest like royalty. We are excited to partner together as a way for the talent to express their gratitude to those that have made a positive impact on their lives and careers and make their own lasting memories aboard our iconic vessels.”

MOTHER’S DAY “TREAT THEM LIKE ROYALTY” OFFER

This mother’s day give the royal treatment to the special women in your life.

“Treat Them Like Royalty” offer gives guests the chance to save on select 2023 and 2024 river, lake, ocean or expedition cruises.

Travelers receive up to $2,500 savings per stateroom with free economy-class roundtrip airfare from select gateways (or a $300 travel credit).

Guests can also get a $100 “Your Choice” onboard credit per guest.

Travelers looking to take advantage of this offer need to contact their travel advisor or book their cruise by June 30 using offer code: LIKEROYALTYAQV.

According to Jerome Bettis, Pittsburgh Steelers alumni, “There have been so many people that have shaped me into who I am today, especially my mom who has been the cornerstone of my success throughout my life and career.”

In celebration of Mother’s Day, I couldn’t think of a better way to treat my mom with the opportunity to cruise on American Queen Voyages and to receive a royal VIP treatment that she so well deserves.”