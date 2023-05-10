The City of Angels’ hometown cruise line, Princess Cruises, will add a new chapter to its West Coast history with a newly-released West Coast cruise season for Fall 2024 through Spring 2025. The season will have over 75 cruise options including Hawaii, Mexico, and the California Coast from three local ports- Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.

“Whether travelers seek the treasures of the iconic Golden State, the natural beauty of Hawaii, or the unparalleled spirit of Mexico, we have it all with our 2024 through 2025 cruise season,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

Highlights also include 21 unique itineraries visiting 28 destinations in seven countries including the United States, Mexico, and Tahiti.

“Our West Coast expertise ensures our guests from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle have easy access to some of the most stunning destinations in the world all at amazing values and just a few minutes drive from their homes.”

Sailings from the Port of Los Angeles

With four ships calling Los Angeles home, guests can choose from the following:

One of the newest ships in the Princess fleet, Discovery Princess , sailing seven-day Mexican Riviera voyages with stops in Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta.

Discovery Princess , sailing weeklong California Coast cruises visiting Santa Barbara, San Diego, and more.

For those looking for off-the-beaten-path ports in Mexico, Grand Princess and Majestic Princess sailing on 10-day Baja Peninsula and Sea of Cortez adventures.

Longer, relaxed 32- and 33-day cruises on the Grand Princess and Sapphire Princess to the South Pacific and the Hawaiian Islands, including the Tahitian Islands.

Cruises from San Francisco

Ruby Princess returns to the 415 with roundtrip sailings to Hawaii, Mexico, and the California and Pacific Northwest coasts.

In addition, Ruby Princess will also embark on a 16-day Hawaiian Islands cruise roundtrip from Vancouver.

Voyages from Seattle

Majestic Princess offers an 11-day roundtrip cruise on a “Classic California” itinerary visiting San Francisco, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, and a late-night stay in San Diego.

By Ethan Leckie