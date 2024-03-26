Oceania Cruises Shares Free Pre-Cruise Hotel Stay on Select Itineraries
Oceania Cruises will now provide complimentary pre-cruise hotel stays for guests on select sailings in late 2024 and 2025.
Travelers can arrive a day early and explore the departure port before boarding one of Oceania Cruises’ ships!
“This exclusive free pre-cruise hotel stay gives our guests the opportunity to start their journey even more relaxed and experience some of the world’s great cities in a deeper and more authentic way,” commented Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “We know that our guests revel in immersing themselves in the local lifestyle, and our destination-focused approach makes spending more time in enriching cultures, experiencing mouthwatering cuisines, and embracing iconic cities even easier for our valued guests.”
MORE ABOUT THE OFFER
- This offer is valid on 33 destination-focused sailings to Brazil, the Canary Islands, Japan, Singapore, Bali, and New Zealand, with itineraries ranging from 11 to 35 days.
- The promotion is open for bookings between April 1, 2024, and May 31, 2024.
Highlighted cruises
November 14, 2024: Singapore to Auckland – Visit Gardens by the Bay in Singapore before sailing to Jakarta, Bali, Papua New Guinea, and Australia, ending in Auckland.
January 27, 2025: Rio de Janeiro to Cape Town – Experience Rio de Janeiro before crossing the Atlantic Ocean to Namibia and Cape Town.
February 14, 2025: Tokyo to Singapore – Explore the Ginza District in Tokyo before traveling to Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia, reaching Singapore.
May 22, 2025: Cape Town to Barcelona – Enjoy Boulders Beach or the Bo Kaap District before exploring Namibia, Angola, São Tomé, and more on the way to Barcelona.
June 23, 2025: Bali to Papeete – Discover Bali before heading to Australia, Vanuatu, Fiji, Samoa, and ending in Tahiti.
Head to Oceania Cruises’ for more information!