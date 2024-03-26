Oceania Cruises Shares Free Pre-Cruise Hotel Stay on Select Itineraries

Oceania Cruises will now provide complimentary pre-cruise hotel stays for guests on select sailings in late 2024 and 2025.

Travelers can arrive a day early and explore the departure port before boarding one of Oceania Cruises’ ships!

“This exclusive free pre-cruise hotel stay gives our guests the opportunity to start their journey even more relaxed and experience some of the world’s great cities in a deeper and more authentic way,” commented Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “We know that our guests revel in immersing themselves in the local lifestyle, and our destination-focused approach makes spending more time in enriching cultures, experiencing mouthwatering cuisines, and embracing iconic cities even easier for our valued guests.”

MORE ABOUT THE OFFER

This offer is valid on 33 destination-focused sailings to Brazil, the Canary Islands, Japan, Singapore, Bali, and New Zealand, with itineraries ranging from 11 to 35 days.

The promotion is open for bookings between April 1, 2024, and May 31, 2024.

Highlighted cruises

November 14, 2024: Singapore to Auckland – Visit Gardens by the Bay in Singapore before sailing to Jakarta, Bali, Papua New Guinea, and Australia, ending in Auckland.

January 27, 2025: Rio de Janeiro to Cape Town – Experience Rio de Janeiro before crossing the Atlantic Ocean to Namibia and Cape Town.

February 14, 2025: Tokyo to Singapore – Explore the Ginza District in Tokyo before traveling to Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia, reaching Singapore.

May 22, 2025: Cape Town to Barcelona – Enjoy Boulders Beach or the Bo Kaap District before exploring Namibia, Angola, São Tomé, and more on the way to Barcelona.

June 23, 2025: Bali to Papeete – Discover Bali before heading to Australia, Vanuatu, Fiji, Samoa, and ending in Tahiti.

