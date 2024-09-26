Virgin Thrills Include “Work From Helm,” Cruise-Ship Kitesurfing

Virgin Voyages is looking ahead to next summer with the return of Summer Season Passes for 2025, following a sell-out of the 2024 passes in just 48 hours. Virgin Group founder Richard Branson dreamed up the month-long adventure at sea as a way to allows travelers to “work from helm,” keeping up with the grind remotely while cruising across Europe and the Caribbean. The offering is part of a broader trend toward extended cruises, driven by growing interest in remote work and longer stays at sea.

The Summer Season Pass offers WFH perks like high-speed Starlink Pro Wi-Fi as well as specialty coffee, wash-and-fold laundry services, early access to dining, onboard support, and limited access to exclusive areas like Richard’s Rooftop. There’s also a welcome glass of productivity-boosting bubbles to start the voyage.

“This month-long adventure at sea is the definition of work-life balance, allowing travelers to keep up with projects and deadlines, all while exploring incredible ports across Europe and the Caribbean,” says Virgin Voyages spokesperson Michelle George.

The 2025 program reflects the cruise industry’s shift toward attracting younger professionals and digital nomads able to work from anywhere.

Prices start at $14,999 per cabin.

Kitesurfing Stunt

For a slightly more intense Virgin Voyages thrill, Red Bull kitesurfer Tom Bridges successfully completed a high-profile stunt, leaping from Resilient Lady’s Deck 16, approximately 129 feet above the harbor of Delos, Greece.

“It was probably the most terrifying thing I’ve done with a kite,” says Bridge. “We’d been on the ship to recce three times and had lots of looks over the edge. And every time we’ve gone ‘Oh God, it’s high, isn’t it?’ Then, honestly, when I had the kite in my hands, and I put my feet in the straps, I didn’t look down. It was just ‘go.’ It just carried me, and next minute we’re on the water.”

He estimated his flight covered between 700 and 900 feet before he landed in the water, witnessed by passengers and crew aboard the ship.

Virgin Group founder Branson praised the achievement, calling it “an epic display of skill and nerve.”



It wasn’t the first time Branson and Bridges have crossed kite-harnesses.

In 2013, Branson and hundreds of fellow kitesurfers broke a Guinness World Record for the largest parade of kitesurfers to complete a one-mile course. Bridges, just 12 years old at the time, was the youngest rider on the attempt.

September Savings

Virgin Voyages is also offering promotional rates on select Caribbean cruises. Travelers can take advantage of a 70-percent discount for a second guest, alongside up to $500 in savings for bookings paid in full. The promotion covers voyages from now through August 10, 2026.

Check with Virgin Voyages or your travel advisor for more.