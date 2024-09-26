BOCA HIGH ALUM’S FEATURE FILM RELEASED NATIONWIDE TOMORROW

Critics call writer/director Simon Hacker’s NOTICE TO QUIT “a love letter to New York City.”

Hacker and producer, basketball All-Star Gordon Hayward, hold Q & A sessions in Boston, NY, Delray , Jupiter, and Miami following September 27 debut.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, September 26, 2024 — Boca High alum Simon Hacker is debuting his first feature film as writer, director, and producer in theaters nationwide.

NOTICE TO QUIT follows Andy Singer (Michael Zegen of THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL) as a struggling New York City realtor caught in a cycle of renting run-down apartments. His world crashes down around him when his estranged 10-year-old daughter, Anna, shows up unannounced on his doorstep in the middle of his eviction.

Shot on 35mm across all five boroughs of the city, the film also stars Kelly Bella Suarez, Robert Klein, Isabel Arraiza, Eric Berryman, and Michael Angelo Covino in an emotional journey of family and redemption.



“As fellow cruise fans, I’ve been following the Hackers for years, and have been delighted at Simon’s progress as a media creator — a writer, director, and producer,” says Porthole Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff. “For an indie film, NOTICE TO QUIT punches above its weight when it comes to entertainment value, especially if you love the spirit of New York City and its people.”

Hacker drew inspiration from his formative years growing up in Palm Beach County before becoming a film and visual art major at the School of Visual Arts (SVA) in New York City.

He attributes his early success with this film to a “team of incredibly talented individuals” as well as his partner in Whiskey Creek Productions, basketball legend Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics.

Debut showings with Q & A sessions by Hacker and Hayward will include Boston on September 26 and the filmmaker’s Florida hometown theaters on September 28: Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas Jupiter at 1 p.m., Movies at Delray at 4 p.m., and in Miami.

Visit www.NoticetoQuit.movie to find a theater and showtimes near you.

Gary Zottoli: “A funny and unpretentious love letter to New York grit, family style.” – 5 Stars.