Carnival Cruise Line Announces Partnership With The New York Jets

Carnival Cruise Line announced its partnership with the New York Jets, designating the cruise line as the, “Proud Partner of the New York Jets.”

Carnival Cruise Line will extend into the New York market, which is an important port for the company. Fans of the New York Jets will enjoy eye-catching stadium signage, a prominent online presence, and other advantages through the partnership. Additionally, fans can expect sweepstakes to launch later this year, with chances to win a Carnival Cruise vacation.

“At Carnival, we create memorable vacation experiences filled with fun for our guests, and we see the excitement from football fans firsthand when their favorite sport is part of that fun – from our ‘sailgate’ parties to our special big game screenings at our Carnival Seaside Theater,” said Amy Martin Ziegenfuss, chief marketing officer at Carnival Cruise Line. “This new partnership is a perfect way to create new opportunities to fuel that enthusiasm, since nothing is more fun to football fans than the game itself.”

by Kashaf Rashid