Princess Cruise Announces Exclusive Partnership with Butcher Dario Cecchini

Princess Cruises has announced its exciting new partnership with renowned butcher, Dario Cecchini! This groundbreaking partnership will introduce an exceptional on-board dining experience, The Butcher’s Block by Dario, exclusively available aboard Sun Princess, scheduled to launch in February 2024.

Sun Princess will debut February 2024, and feature a variety of specialty options, including the Butcher’s Block by Dario, boasting a communal family-style table, to the signature steakhouse, the Crown Grill, and the contemporary Kai Sushi bar, there is no shortage of specialty options available to cater to every palate.

“Princess is dedicated to creating the finest experiences for guests spanning all cultures, tastes and preferences,” said John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises. “From fine dining to casual and from indulgent to healthy, guests will love what the Sun Princess brings to the table.”

Additional Sun Princess features include luxurious staterooms, Horizon, the three-story high main dining room,the Dome, a transformational entertainment venue, and the Arena, a technologically advanced theater.

Inaugural 2024 sailings for Sun Princess are now on sale. For more information and to book, please visit Princess Cruise website today! Will you be sailing aboard Sun Princess? Let us know in the comments!

by Kashaf Rashid