MSC Cruises Received Four Gold Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

MSC Cruises has been honored by Travel Weekly with four Gold Magellan Awards for key accomplishments in its ongoing U.S. and global expansion including, exclusive private islands, contemporary ship design, and work in cruise marketing.

The awards are given to the best in travel in a variety of categories including cruise lines, Airlines and Airports, Hotels & Resorts, Online Travel Services and more.

Awards & Recognitions

Cruise Overall – Private Island : Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas is an island with a strong commitment to preserving marine life

Cruise Overall – Contemporary Ship: MSC Europa is the largest ship in the fleet and is the first to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). Features of the ship include 20 bars and lounges, 13 dining venues, and a 350-foot-long outdoor World Promenade, among others.

Cruise Marketing – Campaign-Communication/PR Plan category: Awarded for showing the brand's "New York Takeover," highlighting the company's U.S. expansion efforts. Additionally, the marketing campaign increased awareness of the cruise line's third U.S. homeport with the launch of MSC Seascape.

Cruise Marketing – TV Commercial category: Awarded for its, "Discover the Future of Cruising" advertising campaign, the first in the industry to focus on brand sustainability commitments. The campaign brought attention to the cruise line's ongoing sustainability efforts.

by Kashaf Rashid