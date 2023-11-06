Carnival Cruise Line Honors Miami Veterans

In honor of Veterans Day, Carnival Cruise Line welcomed approximately 200 local Miami-Dade veterans for a military tribute event and appreciation luncheon aboard Carnival Horizon at Port Miami. During the event, Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy presented the Miami Veterans Affairs Healthcare System with a 15-passenger van, a valuable resource to facilitate the transportation of veterans engaged in their programs and services.

“As America’s cruise line, Carnival is privileged to have more active and retired military service members choosing to sail with us than any other cruise line for their much-deserved cruise vacations,” said Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line. “It is an honor for us to partner with the Miami Veterans Affairs Healthcare System to show our appreciation to these brave men and women and donate a passenger van to help the center provide convenient transportation to local resources and support services for our military heroes.”

Tribute to Veterans

The tribute in Miami marked a week-long sequence of events dedicated to honoring veterans and active-duty military members in collaboration with local U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) offices across six Carnival Cruise Line’s homeport cities.

“We are dedicated to improving the lives of our veterans and their families every day,” said Miami Veterans Affairs Healthcare System Executive Director Kalautie JangDhari. “I know our veterans appreciate this special event hosted by Carnival Cruise Line. And their generous donation of a passenger van is going to help us to ensure that they can get to their medical appointments easily.”

Carnival Cruise Line’s Relationship with the Military

Carnival Cruise Line has an established relationship with Operation Homefront to support military families and has hosted a Military Appreciation Gathering on every cruise since 2016. The fleet will host over 1,500 military gatherings attended by thousands of military service members and their families in 2023.

Carnival Cruise Line recently expanded the popular Military Appreciation Gathering, transforming it into a comprehensive Military Appreciation Day on all sailings in North America. This celebration includes the raising of a flag in the atrium, additional signage, and various recognition moments throughout the day. Many ships in the fleet also feature the Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, a dedicated establishment that is an ongoing tribute to the sacrifices and commitments made by military personnel and their loved ones.

by Kashaf Rashid