MSC Cruises Shares New Kid Club Offerings Across Fleet

MSC Cruises will be expanding its kid’s club options and launching a new teen music video dedicated to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve!

From November 15, 2023, the Young and Teens Club on all MSC Cruises ships will have extended hours, offer more live entertainment, organized sports activities, and exclusive dinner options for kids of different ages. The cruise line will also present prime-time game shows followed by teen dance parties each evening.

“The ever-increasing number of young guests and teenagers on board our ships naturally led us to follow the trends they love most,” said Matteo Mancini, Senior Manager of Youth Entertainment MSC Cruises. “MSC Cruises offers them an unforgettable 360-degree vacation that starts at home with our original entertainment content on the web and social media, continues on board with our activities organized by our Young & Teens Club, and carries on after the cruise, thanks to the teens themselves who have become our digital creators and ambassadors. When people ask us why MSC Cruises has become internationally awarded as “Best Cruise Line for Families” over the years, the answer is simple: we listen to our young guests and build their loyalty. MSC Cruises’ original entertainment content, produced by our youth division, exceeded 11.9 million web hits, 64 million impressions, and over 4 million interactions between young guests and teenagers via the official hashtags #mscteens #cabin12006.”

Additionally, MSC Cruises released a new music video featuring social media star Merrick Hanna, along with other talents, called “Ocean Cay: A cabin 12006 story.” The video will be available on YouTube from November 6, 2023, and follows the success of MSC Cruises’ web series, “Kelly & Khloe On Board” and “Cabin 12006”.

MORE ABOUT THE MUSIC VIDEO

The music video captures a cruise trip to Ocean Cay, produced in partnership with Jumpcut Media and directed by Alessandro Valbonesi.

The song was written and produced by music producer Riccardo Scire.

Young guests and teenagers on vacation can use the song to create social content while having a great time.

“We are very much in touch with the trends and demands of the Young and Teens audience, our most adventurous guests,” said Steve Leatham, Head of Entertainment MSC Cruises. We actively invest in industry-leading hardware and software to entertain, excite, and involve them in ways they can only imagine. We are also aware that strong ambassadorial content online is a way of enabling the vacation experience to start before arrival and continue long afterward for our most avid social media users.”

Click below to view the music video!