EXPLORA I Arrives In Miami

Today, EXPLORA I has arrived in PortMiami to begin her inaugural Caribbean and Central America itineraries! EXPLORA I is the first of the fleet of six for the MSC Group!

“We take immense pride in introducing our remarkable new ship, EXPLORA I, to the Magic City,” said Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys. “Miami is a paramount destination and important gateway to the Caribbean for ocean travel and it is a privilege to showcase our new ship and immersive journeys to this market. Our team has spared no effort in pushing the limits of innovation and delivering a product that we’re thrilled for guests to experience as they embark in South Florida.”

On November 3, 2023, the cruise line held its traditional crest exchange to celebrate EXPLORA I’s arrival. The ship’s master, Captain Diego Michelozzi, Michael Ungerer, CEO Explora Journeys, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and Hydi Webb, PortMiami Director and CEO, were all present at the ceremony.

“As the cruise industry continues to rebound and make a strong comeback, we are grateful for our new partnership with Explora Journeys,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Their commitment to providing a world-class experience to passengers and a net zero-carbon emissions target by 2050 is critical to keeping PortMiami on the cutting edge of the cruise industry.”