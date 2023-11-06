AmaWaterways Introduces New Soulful Experience River Cruise and Land Packages for 2024.

After the success of AmaWaterways’ initial Soulful Experience in France this summer, the cruise line has unveiled the 2024 lineup of Soulful Experience river cruise and land packages, commemorating Black history and culture.

The Soulful Experience Lineup for 2024

The 10-night Enticing Douro Soulful Experience sails through Portugal from November 13-23, 2024, and includes a three-night pre-cruise land package in Lisbon before embarking on AmaDouror for a seven-night river cruise along the Douro River. Furthermore, there is still limited availability on the other 2024 Soulful Experience cruise and land packages. The 10-night Colors of Provence Soulful Experiences, departing on June 13, 2024, includes three nights in Paris post-cruise, while the cruise departing on June 17, 2024, includes three nights in Paris pre-cruise. Additionally, there is the 11-night Secrets of Egypt & The Nile Soulful Experience that commences on May 17 with a pre-cruise land package in Cairo.

More About The Soulful Experience

Each Soulful Experience provides a sense of friendship among like-minded explorers who share similar heritages and cultural roots. Click here for an exclusive video showcasing the highlights of the Soulful Experience.

“Our first Soulful Experience cruise in France in August 2023 sold out almost immediately and we are deeply touched by the amazing feedback from our guests and travel partners, as well as the demand for new sailings in 2024,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “We are thrilled to offer our guests unique opportunities to create special moments together as they celebrate Black history and culture in 2024 along the beautiful waterways of Portugal, France, and Egypt.’’

In 2024, AmaWaterways is offering travelers four opportunities to honor Black heritage, history, and culture in three unique destinations.

Highlights and Details of the 2024 Soulful Experience Line-Up

Enticing Douro Soulful Experience: Embark on a journey through the rich history of the Black and African diaspora along Lisbon and Portugal’s Douro River, commencing on November 13, 2024. The adventure begins with a three-night land package in Lisbon, followed by a seven-night roundtrip cruise from Porto on the AmaDouro featuring authentic Portuguese cuisine, wine tastings at wine estates known as quintas, and fado background music.

Colors of Provence: Immerse yourself in France’s Black history and culture in June 2024 by taking one of two Colors of Provence Soulful Experience cruises onboard AmaKristina. The first cruise, from June 13- June 23, 2024, embarks along the Rhone River, traveling from Arles to Lyon. The voyage concludes with a three-night post-cruise package in Paris, a city with a rich heritage associated with Black artists, writers, and entertainers. The second cruise commences with a 3-night land package in Parkis before traveling from Lyon to Arles on June 17-27, 2024. These itineraries feature guided tours of jazz, regional cuisine, and wine, honoring Black history.

Secrets of Egypt & The Nile Soulful Experience: Explore the decadent wonders of African history and savor authentic cuisine on the 11-night Secrets of Egypt & The Nile Soulful Experience departing May 17, 2024. Sailing aboard the AmaDahlia, this cruise embarks on a journey down the Nile, offering an exploration of Luxor, Edu, Aswan, Esna, Kom Ombdo, and Quena and features daily tours. These onboard learning experiences highlight African history and an exclusive opportunity to visit a Nubian village, where guests can meet the people who carry on the legacies of their ancestors who once ruled Egypt.

Each Soulful Experience offers experiences and excursions that showcase Black history and culture. The experience compliments AmaWaterways’ renowned personalized service and local cuisine, and guests can look forward to nightly entertainment with fellow explorers who share their passion for discovering the gems of Black culture.

AmaWaterways will unveil the itineraries and specifics for five new Soulful Experiences in 2025. The itineraries will focus on celebrating the rich heritage and culture of the Black community in Egypt, South Africa, France, Colombia, and Portugal.

Will you embark on a Soulful Experience with AmaWaterways in 2024? Let us know in the comments!

By Kashaf Rashid