Celebrity Cruises Unveils Celebrity Xcel

Get ready for a new adventure with Celebrity Xcel, the latest addition to Celebrity Cruise’ Edge Series! The new ship is set to amplify the popular features of its sister vessels while offering an unmatched premium vacation experience to its guests.

The Unveiling of Celebrity Xcel

The announcement occurred at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, where executives from both the Royal Caribbean Group and the shipyard marked the beginning of the construction of the new ship by cutting the first piece of steel.

“The Edge Series has shattered preconceived notions of cruising, and I am thrilled to announce our next bold step as a brand with Celebrity Xcel,” said Celebrity Cruises’ President Laura Hodges Bethge. “True to her name, this next ship will ‘Xcel’ beyond her sister ships with entirely new experiences, yet to be revealed, but that will change the game all over again.”

Celebrity Xcel

Celebrity Xcel is set to arrive in the Caribbean in November 2025, marking the beginning of her inaugural winter season. During this season, Caribbean cruises will depart from Fort Lauderdale on 7-night itineraries that will alternate between the Bahamas, Mexico, and the Cayman Islands, as well as Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. Reservations for these voyages are now available.

Much like her long-anticipated sister ship Celebrity Ascent, set to launch later this month, Celebrity Xcel will offer guests unparalleled experiences that will connect guests to the stunning natural world with unprecedented levels of connection to the natural environment. The edge-series ships have an array of experiences and features that distinguish them from other ships.

Unique Features of Celebrity Xcel

The Retreat : A unique resort nestled within the resort, exclusively for those staying in suites and featuring a two-story sun deck. : A unique resort nestled within the resort, exclusively for those staying in suites and featuring a two-story sun deck.

Multi-level and multi-terraced Sunset Bar

New Accomodations such as two-story villas with private pools to staterooms with infinite verandas

Live entertainment and activities

Expansive Rooftop Garden and breathtaking Resort Deck, featuring distinct float pools

A Redesigned Grand Plaza, that stretches over three decks

A Daniel Boulud fine-dining restaurant at sea;

Magic Carpet: A fine-dining experience above the sea where guests can sip cocktails or enjoy dinner. A fine-dining experience above the sea where guests can sip cocktails or enjoy dinner.

Will you be sailing aboard Celebrity Xcel in 2025? Let us know in the comments!

by Kashaf Rashid