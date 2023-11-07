fbpx
November 7, 2023

2023 Reader’s Choice Awards Winners Revealed

"The highly anticipated 2023 Readers' Choice Awards results have just been revealed! After receiving an overwhelming response from avid travelers around the world, we are delighted to announce the most outstanding winners in each category.
Bill Panoff
CEO and Editor In Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel
RCA23_ Destination_Amsterdam_1080X1080
RCA23_ Destination_AngkorWatMekong_1080X1080
RCA23_ Destination_Auckland_1080X1080
RCA23_ Destination_Cayman_1080X1080
RCA23_ Destination_Cozumel_1080X1080
RCA23_ Destination_Galapagos_1080X1080
RCA23_ Destination_Iceland_1080X1080
RCA23_ Destination_Istanbul_1080X1080
RCA23_ Destination_Juneau_1080X1080
RCA23_ Destination_LowerMississippi_1080X1080
RCA23_ Destination_Maui_1080X1080
RCA23_ Destination_QuebecCity_1080X1080
RCA23_ Destination_Saudi_1080X1080
RCA23_ Destination_Singapore_1080X1080
RCA23_ Destination_SouthAfrica_1080X1080
RCA23_ Destination_StMaarten_1080X1080
RCA23_ Destination_Tahiti_1080X1080
RCA23_ Destination_USVI_1080X1080
RCA23_AMA_River-1080X1080
RCA23_CCL_CD-Lee-1080X1080
RCA23_CCL_Shopping-1080X1080
RCA23_CCL_Value-1080X1080
RCA23_Celebrity_Fitness-1080X1080
RCA23_Celebrity_Service-1080X1080
RCA23_Cunard_Enrichment-1080X1080
RCA23_Cunard_WorldCruise-1080X1080
RCA23_DCL_Children-1080X1080
RCA23_DCL_Families-1080X1080
RCA23_DCL_Theme-1080X1080
RCA23_HAL_Disabilities-1080X1080
RCA23_HAL_MultiGen-1080X1080
RCA23_HAL_SeldeMer-1080X1080
RCA23_MSC_EcoFriendly-1080X1080
RCA23_MSC_Entertainment-1080X1080
RCA23_MSC_PrivateIsland-1080X1080
RCA23_MSC_SHX-1080X1080
RCA23_NCL_Casino_1080X1080
RCA23_NCL_Solo_1080X1080
RCA23_OCEANIA_Luxury_1080X1080
RCA23_OCEANIA_MainDining_1080X1080
RCA23_PONANT_Antarctic_1080X1080
RCA23_PRINCESS_OnBoardTech_1080X1080
RCA23_PRINCESS_Spa_1080X1080
RCA23_RCI_Nightlife_1080X1080
RCA23_RCI_Ocean_1080X1080
RCA23_RCI_OnBoardActivities_1080X1080
RCA23_RCI_Teens_1080X1080
RCA23_Seabourn_Accomodations-1080X1080
RCA23_Seabourn_Wellness-1080X1080
RCA23_Silversea_Expedition-1080X1080
RCA23_Viking_Cocktail-1080X1080
RCA23_Virgin_App-1080X1080
RCA23_Windstar_Romance-1080X1080
Previous
Next

The winners of the 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards have been revealed! You voted for the best among the top ships, destinations, ports, cuisine, and onboard experiences, and we’re thrilled to announce the winners. For those who are looking to see what is hot in the cruise and travel industry, take a glance at the list below. Also, remember to cast your vote next year for the 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards!

CRUISE LINE WINNERS 2023

AmaWaterways

Best River Line

CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Cruise Line Best Cruise Line-Value for-the-Money
Carnival Cruise Line Best Onboard Shopping
Carnival Cruise Line Best Cruise Director (Lee Mason)

CELEBRITY CRUISES

Celebrity Cruises Best Service
Celebrity Cruises Best Fitness Facilities

CUNARD

Cunard Best World Cruise
Cunard Best Onboard Enrichment

DISNEY CRUISE LINE

Disney Cruise Line Best Cruise Line for Families
Disney Cruise Line Best Children’s Programs
Disney Cruise Line Best Theme Cruises

HOLLAND AMERICA LINE

Holland America Line Best Facilities for Guests with Disabilities
Holland America Line Best Specialty Restaurants Rudi’s Sel de Mer
Holland America Line Best Multi-Generational Cruise Line

MSC CRUISES

MSC Cruises Best Eco-Friendly Cruise LineMSC Cruises Best Shore Excursions
MSC Cruises Best Cruise Ship Entertainment
MSC Cruises Best Cruise Line Private Island Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE

Norwegian Cruise Line Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers
Norwegian Cruise Line Best Casino

OCEANIA CRUISES

Oceania Cruises Best Main Dining Room Cuisine
Oceania Cruises Best Luxury Line

PONANT

Ponant Best Antarctic Cruise

PRINCESS CRUISES

Princess Cruises Best Spa Facilities
Princess Cruises Best Onboard Technology

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL

Royal Caribbean International Best Ocean Line
Royal Caribbean International Best Nightlife
Royal Caribbean International Best Cruise Line for Teens
Royal Caribbean International Best Onboard Activities

SEABOURN

Seabourn Best Wellness Facilities
Seabourn Cruise Line Best Accommodations

SILVERSEA CRUISES

Silversea Cruises Best Expedition Cruise Line

VIKING CRUISES

Viking, Espresso Martini Best Signature Cocktail

VIRGIN VOYAGES

Virgin Voyages Best Ship Application

WINDSTAR CRUISES

Windstar Most Romantic Cruise Line

DESTINATION WINNERS 2023

AMSTERDAM, RHINE

Amsterdam, Rhine Best European River Cruise Destination

Siem Reap/Angkor Wat, Mekong

Siem Reap/Angkor Wat, Mekong Best Asian River Cruise Destination

Auckland, NZ

Auckland, NZ Best Australia/New Zealand Cruise Destination

Bora Bora, Tahiti

Bora Bora, Tahiti Best South Pacific Cruise Destination

Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa Best Africa Indian Ocean Cruise Destination

COZUMEL, MEXICO

Cozumel Best Mexico Cruise Destination

GALAPAGOS

Galapagos Best South America Cruise Destination

GRAND CAYMAN

Grand Cayman Best Caribbean Beach Port

GUATEMALA

Guatemala Best Central America Cruise Destination

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Istanbul, Turkey Best Mediterranean Cruise Destination

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Best Middle East Cruise Destination

JUNEAU, ALASKA

Juneau, Alaska Best Alaska Cruise Destination

LOWER MISSISSIPPI

Lower Mississippi Best American River/Great Lakes Itinerary

MAU (LAHAINA)

Maui (Lahaina) Best Hawaii Cruise Destination

QUEBEC CITY

Quebec City Best Canada/New England Cruise Destination

 

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND

Reykjavik, Iceland Best Northern Europe/Baltics Cruise Destination

ST. MAARTEN

St. Maarten Best Caribbean Shopping Port

SINGAPORE

Singapore Best Asia/Pacific Rim Cruise Destination

USVI

USVI Best Caribbean Cruise Destination

/////////////

Julie Rosner is the Digital Editorial Manager for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

You may also like