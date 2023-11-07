The winners of the 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards have been revealed! You voted for the best among the top ships, destinations, ports, cuisine, and onboard experiences, and we’re thrilled to announce the winners. For those who are looking to see what is hot in the cruise and travel industry, take a glance at the list below. Also, remember to cast your vote next year for the 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards!

CRUISE LINE WINNERS 2023

AmaWaterways

Best River Line

CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Cruise Line Best Cruise Line-Value for-the-Money

Carnival Cruise Line Best Onboard Shopping

Carnival Cruise Line Best Cruise Director (Lee Mason)

CELEBRITY CRUISES

Celebrity Cruises Best Service

Celebrity Cruises Best Fitness Facilities

CUNARD

Cunard Best World Cruise

Cunard Best Onboard Enrichment

DISNEY CRUISE LINE

Disney Cruise Line Best Cruise Line for Families

Disney Cruise Line Best Children’s Programs

Disney Cruise Line Best Theme Cruises

HOLLAND AMERICA LINE

Holland America Line Best Facilities for Guests with Disabilities

Holland America Line Best Specialty Restaurants Rudi’s Sel de Mer

Holland America Line Best Multi-Generational Cruise Line

MSC CRUISES

MSC Cruises Best Eco-Friendly Cruise LineMSC Cruises Best Shore Excursions

MSC Cruises Best Cruise Ship Entertainment

MSC Cruises Best Cruise Line Private Island Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE

Norwegian Cruise Line Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers

Norwegian Cruise Line Best Casino

OCEANIA CRUISES

Oceania Cruises Best Main Dining Room Cuisine

Oceania Cruises Best Luxury Line

PONANT

Ponant Best Antarctic Cruise

PRINCESS CRUISES

Princess Cruises Best Spa Facilities

Princess Cruises Best Onboard Technology

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL

Royal Caribbean International Best Ocean Line

Royal Caribbean International Best Nightlife

Royal Caribbean International Best Cruise Line for Teens

Royal Caribbean International Best Onboard Activities

SEABOURN

Seabourn Best Wellness Facilities

Seabourn Cruise Line Best Accommodations

SILVERSEA CRUISES

Silversea Cruises Best Expedition Cruise Line

VIKING CRUISES

Viking, Espresso Martini Best Signature Cocktail

VIRGIN VOYAGES

Virgin Voyages Best Ship Application

WINDSTAR CRUISES

Windstar Most Romantic Cruise Line

DESTINATION WINNERS 2023

AMSTERDAM, RHINE

Amsterdam, Rhine Best European River Cruise Destination

Siem Reap/Angkor Wat, Mekong

Siem Reap/Angkor Wat, Mekong Best Asian River Cruise Destination

Auckland, NZ

Auckland, NZ Best Australia/New Zealand Cruise Destination

Bora Bora, Tahiti

Bora Bora, Tahiti Best South Pacific Cruise Destination

Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa Best Africa Indian Ocean Cruise Destination

COZUMEL, MEXICO

Cozumel Best Mexico Cruise Destination

GALAPAGOS

Galapagos Best South America Cruise Destination

GRAND CAYMAN

Grand Cayman Best Caribbean Beach Port

GUATEMALA

Guatemala Best Central America Cruise Destination

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Istanbul, Turkey Best Mediterranean Cruise Destination

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Best Middle East Cruise Destination

JUNEAU, ALASKA

Juneau, Alaska Best Alaska Cruise Destination

LOWER MISSISSIPPI

Lower Mississippi Best American River/Great Lakes Itinerary

MAU (LAHAINA)

Maui (Lahaina) Best Hawaii Cruise Destination

QUEBEC CITY

Quebec City Best Canada/New England Cruise Destination

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND

Reykjavik, Iceland Best Northern Europe/Baltics Cruise Destination

ST. MAARTEN

St. Maarten Best Caribbean Shopping Port

SINGAPORE

Singapore Best Asia/Pacific Rim Cruise Destination

USVI

USVI Best Caribbean Cruise Destination