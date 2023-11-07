Carnival Cruise Line Honors Military Heroes with Onboard Tribute

Carnival Cruise Line honored more than 150 local veterans with the Houston Veterans Administration (VA) by presenting a tribute reception and luncheon aboard Carnival Breeze in Galveston, Texas.

The veterans were presented with a commemorative coin in honor of their dedicated service, and were provided with a 15-passenger van to aid in transportation efforts.

“Veterans and active armed forces members have sacrificed in service of their country, and so this is our way of showing them the gratitude they so deserve. It is an honor to partner with the local VA and welcome these brave men and women aboard Carnival Breeze, just as it is an honor to carry more active and retired military than other cruise line,” said Carnival Cruise Line President, Christine Duffy.

The honorary celebration was one of six recognizing veterans and active-duty military members in Carnival’s homeport cities this week, such as Miami, Orlando and Tampa in Florida; Long Beach, California; and New Orleans, Louisiana.

Carnival Cruise Line Gives Back to Heroes

Operation Homefront: Carnival Cruise Line has continued to develop a long-standing relationship with Operation Homefront, a nonprofit organization providing assistance to military members and their families. Carnival Cruise Line has provided a Military Appreciation Gathering for service members on every cruise since 2016.

Military Appreciation Day: In 2023, the fleet will dedicate more than 1,500 military gatherings to service member families. Carnival Cruise Line has expanded the gathering into a Military Appreciation Day on all sailings in North America. A flag raising in the atrium will recognize service members on this day.

Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge: On select cruise lines, this popular bar serves as a recognition of sacrifices made by Armed Service members and their families.

By Adalyn Dugas