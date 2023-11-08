Brightline Shares Early Black Friday DeALS

Brightline’s “Bright Friday” deals are here!

Explore the best rates of the year for Brightline fares, with one-way adult fares between South Florida and Orlando starting at $59. Additionally, children get to enjoy a discount of 50% off their rides!

“Our guests have the benefit of remarkable savings, paired with flexible travel options,” said SVP of Marketing & Commercial Strategy Barbara Drahl. “With the holidays upon us, we want to take this time to give thanks to our guests who have made 2023 a memorable year for Brightline.”

BRIGHT FRIDAY DEALS:

Adult SMART fares from $59 for travel between Orlando and South Florida

Child SMART fares from $29 for travel between Orlando and South Florida.

EXCLUSIVE THANKSGIVING DAY OFFER: Travel between South Florida and Orlando for $39, with kids’ fares starting from $19.

You can book these incredible Bright Friday deals until November 27, 2023, and travel until February 29, 2024! Will you be joining in on this early Black Friday deal? Let us know in the comments!