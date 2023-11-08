Celebrity Cruises Takes Delivery Of Celebrity Ascent

Celebrity Cruises has taken delivery of the brand’s newest ship, Celebrity Ascent, at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France! Celebrity Ascent proudly takes its place as the fourth ship in Celebrity Cruises’ evolutionary Edge Series.

“Celebrity Ascent is yet another example of innovation driving our mission to provide the best vacations responsibly. The ship continues Celebrity’s ambition to redefine premium travel and take it to new heights,” said Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty. “I want to thank and congratulate the Chantiers de l’Atlantique team, our Newbuild and Celebrity Cruises teams, and their partners for the vision, craftsmanship, and passion that went into bringing this spectacular ship to life.”

MORE ABOUT THE CEREMONY

Royal Caribbean Group’s CEO Jason Liberty, Celebrity Cruises’ President Laura Hodges Bethge, Chantiers de l’Atlantique’s General Manager, Laurent Castaing, first-ever brother captains Dimitrios Kafetzis and Tasos Kafetzis, and 1,400 crew members were present at Celebrity Ascent’s delivery ceremony.

Guests participated in a signing ceremony and witnessed the changing flags on the ship’s deck.

A celebratory toast was raised in the three-story Grand Plaza to commemorate the milestone.

“Celebrity Ascent features all the innovative and award-winning Edge Series signature experiences that launched a new era in cruise ship design, plus a few new enhancements, and I can’t wait to welcome our guests aboard,” said Hodges-Bethge. “It is a true honor to welcome this ship to our fleet and I am so grateful to everyone involved with all that goes into launching a new ship.”

UPCOMING ITINERARIES

After her maiden voyage, Celebrity Ascent will offer alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries through late April. She will then sail to the Mediterranean for voyages from Barcelona and Rome. Vacation sailing options include:

7-night Bahamas, Mexico, and Grand Cayman itinerary or a 7-night San Juan, Tortola, and St. Kitts itinerary from mid-December 2023 to early April 2024.

7-Night Bahamas, Mexico, and Grand Cayman Holiday Cruise departing on December 24, 2023.

The New Year’s cruise departing on December 31, 2023, for seven nights and visiting San Juan , Tortola, and St. Kitts.

Kicking off the summer with the ultimate Mediterranean getaway on the 9-night Italian Riviera and France itinerary.

12-Night Best of Greece and Italy itinerary.

“I am convinced that Celebrity Ascent will meet the same success as the other ships in the prestigious Edge Series. Its fine exterior and interior design and exceptional seaworthiness make it an outstanding ship. Celebrity Ascent embodies the strong bond between the Chantiers de l’Atlantique, Royal Caribbean Group, and Celebrity Cruises teams,” said Chantiers de l’Atlantique General Director Laurent Castaing.”

Celebrity Ascent will debut in Fort Lauderdale on December 3, 2023, with a 7-night Eastern Caribbean sailing to St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and the Dominican Republic.

