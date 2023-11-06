Princess Cruises’ Regal Princess Arrives in Port of Galveston



Regal Princess arrived in Galveston, marking the beginning of a milestone cruise season as the largest Princess Cruise ship based in Texas. With a capacity of 3,560 guests, Regal Princess offers roundtrip journeys to the Western Caribbean through March 24, 2024 with an anticipated 75,000 cruisers sailing from this convenient, beautiful Texas homeport.

Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer Terry Thornton, Regal Princess Captain Aldo Traverso, and Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan hosted a traditional maritime plaque exchange with Galveston Wharves Board Vice Chairman Jeff Patterson in honor of the occasion. The festivities began with an energetic performance by Galveston’s local Ball High School Drill Team Tornettes and their school mascot, Tuffy.

“We first started sailing out of Galveston nearly 20 years ago. Princess loves Texas and we know Texans enjoy the convenience of having the Love Boat so close by offering a hassle-free drive or convenient fly option to enjoy the beautiful destinations in the Western Caribbean,” said Terry Thornton, Chief Commercial Officer of Princess Cruises. “As we celebrate the arrival of Regal Princess, we extend our deep appreciation to the Port of Galveston for their ongoing partnership, and we’re excited to welcome aboard the only premium cruise experience from Galveston.”

Regal Princess Cruises from Galveston

Regal Princess launches a series of 21 voyages from Galveston, ranging from seven – to 12 days, and visiting iconic destinations in the Western Caribbean and Mexico, including Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Roatan. Guests can also choose holiday sailings over Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s. On December 3, join Love Ambassador and bridal fashion icon Randy Fenoli on the “ Love and Romance Celebration-themed cruise, featuring special events, Randy’s success story and wedding dress trips, and the debut of the “Randy” cocktail.

“Princess Cruises is an iconic cruise line and we’re delighted to welcome guests from Regal Princess, the largest Love Boat to ever sail from Galveston,” said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO. “Regal Princess will visit beautiful ports throughout the western Caribbean while expanding the array of attractive and enticing cruise vacation choices from Galveston, America’s fourth most popular homeport.”

More About Regal Princess

Regal Princess has 19 decks and features ocean views from more than 1,400 stateroom balconies, top-deck pools, and hot tubs, the adult-only Sanctuary retreat, the Seawalk, a glass-floor walkway extending 28 feet beyond the edge of the ship, and a plethora of dining and entertainment options, offering something for everyone.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of Princess Cruises launching from Galveston and the 10th anniversary of the Regal Princess‘s debut voyage, the ship is set to return for a fresh series of Western Caribbean cruises in the upcoming 2024-2025 season. Cruises for this season are now on sale.

by Kashaf Rashid