The OTIVM Wellness Program Arrives Aboard Silver Nova

Following its debut aboard Silver Dawn in 2022, the Otium wellness program has arrived aboard Silver Nova, the newest ship in the fleet, with a broader array of lavish experiences and amenities. Inspired by the philosophy and traditions of the ancient Roman lifestyle, Silversea’s Otium wellness program was designed to offer guests a uniquely tailored and luxurious wellness experience. Some of the features in the wellness program include an Otium spa, complete with an indoor relaxation pool, enhanced in-suite experiences, luxurious bathroom amenities, dedicated Otium Suites, and more.

“Unique in the industry, Silversea’s Roman-inspired Otium wellness program speaks to our brand’s commitment to offering our guests some of the world’s most luxurious travel experiences,” said Barbara Muckermann, President of Silversea. “Pampering guests with bespoke moments of indulgence, as part of a wellness journey that begins in the comfort of their suite and extends throughout the ship, Otium has evolved aboard Silver Nova, with a redesigned spa, new Otium amenities, an all-new in-suite experience, and more. Otium marks just one of many enhancements aboard Silver Nova, which pushes boundaries in ultra-luxury travel and represents the evolution of our fleet.”

New OTIVM Features Onboard

OTIVM Suite Silverseas Debut: The Otium Suite is one of seven new suite categories onboard Silver Nova, expanding the total number of suite categories to 13. There are two Otim suites aboard Silver Nova, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows in all living areas, granting unparalleled 270-degree vistas from within. The suite also features balconies, private whirlpools, custom luxury mattresses, two generous flat-screen televisions, Bluetooth-enabled sound systems, espresso machines, and a curated collection of five Roman-inspired artworks. Additionally, guests staying in these suites are entitled to a complimentary spa treatment valued at up to USD 399 per person, based on double occupancy.

OTIVM Suite Experiences: First introduced aboard Silver Dawn, Otium’s suite experiences include the signature sleeping experience, which includes the finest linens and a choice of pillows, the first balcony experience, tailored to both warm and cold weather, and the Otium comfort food experience, featuring a choice of delicious snacks. Finally, there is the Otium shower experience that features an array of bath salts, gourmet delicacies, and a curated playlist, offering guests moments of relaxation as they enjoy the aromas of essential oils from the shower streamers. Guests can choose from three fragrances:

Deep Sleep: features lavender, rose geranium, and black pepper and is designed to help guests unwind and prepare for sleep.

Mood Boost: features lemon, peppermint, pink grapefruit, bergamot, rosemary, lavender, and lemon verbena and is designed to energize and uplift the senses.

Steam Room: features eucalyptus, rosemary, pine, and black pepper and is designed to help guests relax at any time of the day.

New OTIVM Amenities: Silver Nova introduces a new Otium bathroom amenity collection, created in partnership with La Bottega, renowned for collaborating with master perfumers to craft signature fragrances. The products are designed to provide a pleasant experience to guests while reducing waste. The amenities are ethically sourced, vegan friendly, and contain natural ingredients. The fragrances draw inspiration from the Mediterranean and include sun-ripened orange, tangy lemon, bergamot, grapefruit, patchouli, amber, ambergris, and more.

Roman Inspired OTIVM Spa Design: Silver Nova‘s Otium spa is approximately 3,638ft² (338 square meters) space and showcases an elegantly adorned spa facility that boasts eight treatment rooms, including two dedicated Otium treatment rooms equipped with showers, along with fitness centers and a beauty salon. Drawing inspiration from the ancient Roman era, the expanded thermal room now includes steam and sauna rooms, an indoor pool, travertine flooring, and a water fountain wall. The spa’s design is marked by floor-to-ceiling windows, opulent red marble accents, and thoughtfully designed lighting to stimulate the senses. Moreover, the spa’s treatment menu offers various options that use the finest ingredients for an indulgent experience.

by Kashaf Rashid