Holland America Line Named Official Event Partner Of The International Skating Union

Today, Holland America Line shared the news of their latest partnership with the International Skating Union (ISU)! The cruise line has been named the Official Event Partner for ice speed skating, and leading up to the 2026 Olympics, Holland America Line will participate in national and international competitions!

“Speed skating is one of the most-watched winter sports in the Netherlands and many other countries, with more than 4 million Dutch fans alone, and we are proud to be an event partner of the ISU and cheer on speed skaters from all countries,” said Nico Bleichrodt, vice president of international sales, Holland America Line. “Speed skating fans are passionate about the sport like our guests are passionate about cruising, and we’re excited to support the ISU and bring these two communities together.”

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

The partnership with the ISU World Cup of Speed Skating offers visibility at events across the Netherlands, China, Japan, Norway, the U.S., Canada, and the European and World Speed Skating Championships. HAL will feature branding on various platforms, including television, social media, event materials, digital campaigns, and venues, increasing brand recognition.

“The International Skating Union and House of Sports welcomes Holland America Line as the official ISU Event Partner in ice speed skating,” said Koen Hermens, managing partner at House of Sports. It is an Olympic winter sport with a strong track record in advertising value, and speed skating is highly effective when it comes to sports exposure and brand awareness, especially in the Netherlands. With powerful performances on the ice, worldwide TV-coverage and wide digital engagement through social media, speed skating has all the ingredients to generate valuable visibility in exclusive brand partnerships.”