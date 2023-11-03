Oceania Cruises Releases New 2024 Itineraries

Oceania Cruises has shared its revamped 2024 Mediterranean itineraries, scheduled to replace ports of call in Israel, Egypt, and Jordan with a blend of new and former favorite destinations for travelers to discover.

“Our captivating new voyages have been carefully curated to combine beloved beach resorts and jet-set playgrounds with ancient cities steeped in tradition,” stated Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises. “Seasoned travelers will appreciate our strategic and thoughtful realignment of destinations and itineraries to ensure their safety, security, and peace of mind.”

ABOUT THE ITINERARIES

April 21, 2024: 10 days from Valletta to Trieste aboard Vista

The destinations visited in this Mediterranean, Aegean, and Adriatic seas journey include Valletta, Heraklion, Athens, Dubrovnik, Venice, Santorini, Mykonos, Kotor, and Rovinj. The same goes for the Around the World and Grand Voyages tours.

Additional dates:

March 27, 2024: 35 days from Miami to Trieste

April 11, 2024: 20 days from Rome to Trieste

May 13, 2024: 24 days from Dubai to Barcelona aboard Insignia

The destinations visited in this epic voyage include Athens, Valletta, Dubrovnik, Rome, Barcelona, Santorini, Capri and Monte Carlo. The same destinations are reflected in the Around the World and Grand Voyages tours.

May 14, 2024: 15 days from Dubai to Trieste aboard Riviera

The destinations visited in this voyage include Argostoli and Corfu in Greece, Montenegro, Dubrovnik, and Split in Croatia, and an optional post-cruise hotel stay offered in Venice. The same destinations are also reflected in the Grand Voyages tours.

Additional dates:

April 13, 2024: 58 days from Tokyo to Barcelona

April 28, 2024: 43 days from Singapore to Barcelona

May 14, 2024: 34 days from Dubai to Rome

May 14, 2024: 27 days from Dubai to Barcelona

May 18, 2024: 14 days from Barcelona to Rome aboard Marina

The destinations visited in this two-week journey include Barcelona, Athens, Rome, Palma de Mallorca, Corfu, Santorini, and Sorrento (gateway to Capri).

May 21, 2024: 11 days from Rome to Trieste aboard Vista

The destinations visited on this trip include mainland ports in Italy, Greece, and Croatia, as well as the islands of Sicily, Malta, Corfu, and Montenegro. Additionally, optional pre- and post-cruise hotel stays are offered for guests to visit Rome and Venice. The same destinations are also reflected in the Grand Voyage option.

Additional date: May 11, 2024: 21 days from Istanbul to Trieste

May 29, 2024: 12 days from Trieste to Barcelona aboard Riviera

The destinations on this itinerary include ports along the Dalmatian Coast, the islands of Montenegro, Corfu, Malta, and Sicily, history-rich Pompeii, Rome, and Florence, as well as St. Tropez. The Grand Voyages options also feature the same destinations.

Additional dates:

May 29, 2024: 19 days from Trieste to Rome

May 29, 2024: 29 days from Trieste to Istanbul

June 1, 2024: 11 days from Trieste to Athens aboard Vista

The destinations on this itinerary include the Adriatic coastal resorts of Zadar, Dubrovnik, Kotor, and Bari, as well as ports in Turkey and Greece. Optional pre- and post-cruise hotel stays are also available to visit Venice and Athens. The same destinations are also reflected in the Grand Voyage option.

Additional date:

June 1: 18 days from Trieste to Istanbul

July 7: 10 days from Athens to Istanbul aboard Riviera

The destinations visited on this itinerary include historical sites in Greece and Turkey, such as Greek islands like Mykonos and Santorini and ancient Crete. Additionally, there is an overnight stay in Istanbul that allows for shopping at the Grand Bazaar. The same destinations are reflected in the Grand Voyage option.

July 24: 10 days from Athens to Barcelona aboard Riviera

The destinations visited on this itinerary include Athens, Rome, Florence, Barcelona, famous Greek islands, Sicily, and resorts along the Amalfi Coast and French Riviera.

August 13: 12 days from Rome to Rome aboard Riviera

The destinations visited on this itinerary include Rome, Athens, Pompeii, and the Amalfi Coast, as well as Mediterranean islands such as Malta, Mykonos, Santorini, Sicily, and Crete. The same destinations are reflected in the Grand Voyage option.

Additional dates:

August 3, 2024: 22 days from Barcelona to Rome

August 13, 2024: 22 days from Rome to Monte Carlo

September 28: 10 days from Athens to Istanbul aboard Riviera

The destinations visited on this cruise include Dubrovnik and Kotor in Croatia, Mykonos and Santorini in Greece, Athens, Crete, and Ephesus. The itinerary also includes an overnight stay aboard the ship in Istanbul, providing time to visit the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia.

October 2: 14 days from Barcelona to Valletta aboard Marina

The destinations visited on this voyage include Barcelona, Florence, Rome, and Dubrovnik, as well as seaside resorts such as Toulon, Portofino, and Capri. Visitors will also be able to explore Corsica, Sicily, Corfu, and Malta. The same destinations are also reflected in the Grand Voyage option.

Additional dates:

September 22, 2024: 24 days from London to Valletta

September 22, 2024: 34 days from London to Rome

October 2, 2024: 24 days from Barcelona to Rome

October 16: 10 days from Valletta to Rome aboard Marina

The islands of Malta, Montenegro, Corfu, and Sicily are full of historic attractions. This itinerary also visits Dubrovnik and Split, Croatia; Katakolon, Greece; Bari, Naples; and Rome, Italy. The following Grand Voyages also reflect these changes:

Additional dates:

October 16, 2024: 20 days from Valletta to Barcelona

October 16, 2024: 42 days from Valletta to Miami

October 20: 10 days from Athens to Rome aboard Vista

The destinations visited on this itinerary include Athens, Gythion, Argostoli, and Corfu in Greece, as well as the Dalmatian coastal treasures of Kotor and Dubrovnik. Visitors will also have the chance to explore Malta, as well as make stops at Messina, Salerno, and Rome in Italy. The same destinations are reflected in the Grand Voyage option.

Additional date:

October 13, 2024: 17 days from Barcelona to Rome

October 30: 12 days from Rome to Athens aboard Vista

Destinations visited on this itinerary include Greek islands such as Mykonos and Corfu, Montenegro, Sicily, and Malta. The itinerary also covers Rome, Cinque Terre, Toulon, Dubrovnik, and Athens. The same destinations are also reflected in the Grand Voyage option.

Additional dates:

October 30, 2024 : 21 days from Rome to Rome

October 30, 2024 : 36 days from Rome to Miami

November 11: 9 days from Athens to Rome aboard Vista

Destinations on this itinerary include sites in Athens, Gythion, and Argostoli in Greece, as well as the islands of Montenegro, Malta, and Sicily. The itinerary also covers Dubrovnik, Salerno, and Rome. The same destinations are also reflected in the Grand Voyage option.

Additional date:

November 11, 2024: 24 days from Athens to Miami

November 24: 18 days from Istanbul to Dubai aboard Riviera

Destinations on this itinerary include Istanbul, Mykonos, Athens, Dubrovnik, and the lesser-known resorts of Kotor and Argostoli. The itinerary also includes leisurely days at sea. The grand voyage continues with an overnight call in Dubai before disembarkation.

Additional dates:

November 14, 2024 : 28 days from Barcelona to Dubai

November 24, 2024: 28 days from Istanbul to Abu Dhabi

November 24, 2024: 49 days from Istanbul to Singapore

SIMPLY MORE VALUE

Oceania Cruises’ simply MORE value will include free roundtrip airfare and airport transfers; complimentary vintage Champagnes, premium wines, and international beers during lunch and dinner; and a shore excursion credit of up to $1,600 per stateroom.

There will be 42 revised itineraries ranging from 10 to 58 days. More information is available on the Oceania Cruises’ website.

Will you be sailing with Oceania Cruises in 2024? Let us know in the comments!