Norwegian Cruise Line Opens Bookings Aboard Norwegian Aqua

Cruisers can now book sailings to the Caribbean with seven-day itineraries aboard Norwegian Aqua, departing from Port Canaveral, Florida! Guests will visit Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Great Stirrup Cay, and Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island in the Bahamas.

Highlights of Norwegian Aqua’s Artistic Design and Size Expansions

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri constructed Norwegian Aqua, drawing upon the knowledge gained from Norwegian Viva and Norwegian Prima, smaller sister ships in its fleet. Norwegian Aqua is expected to accommodate 3,571 guests at double occupancy and create widely available outdoor spaces. Norwegian Aqua will also include the largest staff aboard any other cruise line.

“Norwegian Aqua is a true testament of fusing together what represents the future of our Brand as the first ship in the Prima Plus Class, and our commitment to pushing the boundaries in guest-first experiences that will make new waves at sea. Named for both the beautiful shades of blue from the ocean and our connection to the sea, Norwegian Aqua will feature new, elevated and exhilarating offerings that once again showcase NCL as the innovator in the industry and as a key contributor to a new era of cruising.” said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line.

Allison Hueman, Norwegian Cruise Line’s first-ever major female hull artist, has created an inspiring design to be displayed on Norwegian Aqua. Hueman’s distinct stylistic attributes blend realism with ethereal concepts. World-renowned for her street art and global brand collaborations, including Nike, L’Oreal, and Google, her design for Norwegian Aqua, “Where the Sky Meets the Sea,” features depictions of the sea and sky, ruled by ancient goddesses.

“I’m honored, not only to be the first major female hull artist for Norwegian Cruise Line, but to also know that my artwork will be roaming the seas touching different parts of the world. It’s incredibly special for me to partner with a brand that believes in the magical connection between art and exploration,” said Allison Hueman, Filipino-American multidisciplinary artist.

Brand New Experiences At Sea

Top Deck Thrills: Norwegian Aqua presents the world’s first hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide, the Aqua Slidecoaster. This exclusive thrill ride will feature twists and turns around the ship’s funnel. The Glow Court, a digital sports complex, will offer interactive guest activities by day and then integrate into a nightclub.

Accommodations at Sea: Norwegian Aqua will offer luxurious accommodations inside The Haven, an exclusive keycard-access resort area. The Haven provides 123 well-appointed suites, including access to an expansive, dedicated sundeck; a serene infinity pool overlooking the ship’s stern; an outdoor spa complete with a glass-walled sauna and cold room; two hot tubs; a private lounge, and sweeping sea views from every lounging area.

Great Wide-Open Spaces: For those who want to lay in the sun, Norwegian Aqua will feature an infinity edge pool with additional seating, as well as day beds on the main pool deck.

Fun in the Sun: Norwegian Aqua will offer five and seven-day voyages to Bermuda from New York City from August 2025 through October 2025. The ship will then sail five and seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries from Miami, beginning October 2025 through April 2026.

By Adalyn Dugas