MSC Cruises Reveals Summer 2024 Itineraries

It may be Fall 2023, but don’t let that stop you from thinking ahead to the upcoming seasons!

MSC Cruises has revealed its Summer 2024 itineraries, featuring a variety of destinations for travelers to explore, including beach getaways in the Caribbean, hikes through Greece, and voyages across the Norwegian Fjords.

As you sail across various parts of the world, indulge in top-notch entertainment, delectable cuisines, and engaging activities suitable for the whole family.

THE AVAILABLE ITINERARIES

The Caribbean:

Jump in the crystal clear waters or take a stroll on the white-sand beaches of the Caribbean!

Visit the Dunn’s River Falls and Cool Blue Hole in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, or explore the Cayman Crystal Caves in George Town, Cayman Islands.

End your trip with a visit to MSC Cruise’s private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

The ships exploring these destinations are MSC Magnifica, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Seascape, and MSC Seashore.

East Mediterranean and Greek Islands:

Experience the perfect European summer by visiting Santorini and Mykonos in Greece, Brindisi in Italy, and Split in Croatia.

The ships exploring these destinations are MSC Divina, MSC Lirica, MSC Opera, and MSC Sinfonia.

Iceland and Greenland:

While in Nuuk, Greenland, check out a whale-watching tour and get up close and personal with humpback whales.

Hike through one of the many scenic trails in Qaqortoq, Greenland, and explore the top of the Hallgrimskirkja Church for a 360-degree view of Reykjavik, Iceland.

Take a guided tour of Lake Mývatn & Goðafoss Waterfall in Akureyri, Iceland.

The ships exploring these destinations are MSC Poesia and MSC Preziosa.

Italy:

Embrace the culture and culinary delights of iconic Italian, Spanish, and French towns such as Naples, Italy; Palermo, Sicily; Valencia, Spain; and Cannes, France.

The ships exploring these destinations are MSC World Europa, MSC Seaside, and MSC Seaview.

Norwegian Fjords:

The Norwegian Fjords offer countless postcard-worthy views to capture and cherish.

Stops in Hellesylt/Geiranger and Flaam, Norway, and Nordfjordeid, Norway. The ship exploring these destinations is MSC Euribia.

