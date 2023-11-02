Brightline Creates Program to Offer New Commission Fares To Travel Advisors

Brightline’s new Travel Professional Program offers travel advisors commissionable bookings. Qualified U.S. and Canadian advisors will now earn 10 percent for Premium and Smart services and can book clients’ travels between Orlando and South Florida (Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach) with access to the lowest fares.

“The Brightline team is excited to roll out this new program dedicated to travel professionals as we grow our business together. Agents can connect their clients to and from the ‘Theme Park Capital of the World’ to South Florida’s iconic resorts and even the ‘Cruise Capital of the World,” shares Johanna Rojas, SVP of Partnerships and Sales for Brightline.

The well-desired “From Station to Vacation” cruise offer, supported by Brightline’s Travel Professional Program, connects cruisers to Florida’s top cruise ports in style. When customers reserve a Premium ticket, a complimentary Brightline+ ride is provided. With this exciting offer, vacations can begin as soon as you leave home. The Premium ticket will also give guests access to exclusive station lounges, priority boarding, extra space, and complimentary drinks and snacks.

Click here to visit Brightline for more details on travel bookings and programs.

By Adalyn Dugas