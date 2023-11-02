Chef Masaharu Morimoto Opens New Restaurant Aboard Nieuw Amsterdam

Holland America Line is preparing to debut an all-new restaurant aboard Nieuw Amsterdam during the ship’s departure on December 16, 2023. Chef Masaharu, the owner of an extensive list of top-rated restaurants worldwide, will open Morimoto By Sea as his first restaurant on a cruise liner.

Chef Morimoto’s restaurant at sea will serve as Holland America Line’s “Fresh Fish Ambassador” following the recent launch of Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish Program. A Morimoto By Sea pop-up experience will also be featured on 10 of the cruise line’s fleets.

“Featuring cuisine from an esteemed culinary authority like Chef Morimoto in his signature restaurant elevates our specialty dining experience for guests on Nieuw Amsterdam. The menu showcases a symphony of flavors and the freshest ingredients, reflecting the highest standards of culinary excellence from both Holland America Line and Chef Morimoto. We’re thrilled to welcome guests there nightly on Nieuw Amsterdam,” said Michael Stendebach, Vice President of Food, Beverage, and Guest Services at Holland America Line.

Guests can find Morimoto By Sea, located near the Tamarind restaurant on the Observation Deck. At Morimoto By Sea, diners will delight in a multi-course meal featuring a selection of beef, chicken, vegetarian and vegan options. To make reservations to dine at Morimoto By Sea, guests may use Holland America Line’s Navigator App.

“The creation of this new restaurant has been a new and exciting experience, and I look forward to sharing my culinary passion with guests aboard Nieuw Amsterdam. Morimoto By Sea will bring exceptional flavors and one-of-a-kind dishes to guests sailing around the world with Holland America Line,” said Chef Morimoto.

Highlights of Morimoto B y Sea Menu

Main Courses: Choose from delicious meals like the Crispy Fried Whole Market Fresh Fish, Shrimp Three Way “Morimoto Style,” or Angry Lobster Pad Thai.

Alcoholic Beverages: Each drink can be offered in a bottle or glass. The menu features specialty items like Morimoto Dream Brut Rosé, Morimoto Grgich Hills Chardonnay, Morimoto Grgich Hills Cabernet Sauvignon, Sake Junmai Morimoto, Sake Junmai Ginjo Morimoto, Sake Junmai Daiginjo Morimoto, and Sake Sparkling Nigori.

Desserts: Make room for dessert with a Dark Chocolate Sphere, Baked Tofu Cheesecake, White Chocolate Lime Ganache, or Sorbet Trio.

By Adalyn Dugas