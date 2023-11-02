Viking Cruises Honored With Six Awards

Congratulations are in order for Viking Cruises!

Viking received numerous awards from U.S. News & World Report and Silver Travel Advisor for Best Luxury Line, Best Line for Couples, and Best Line in the Mediterranean. Viking.TV also won Silver Standout for Innovation, marking its third consecutive win since launch. Silver Travel Advisor named Viking #1 for Rivers and Oceans in the Best Premium or Luxury Cruise Line category.

“We are honored to be recognized as the best—particularly in the luxury category. As a rule, we do not use ‘luxury’ to describe ourselves, because the word tends to mean something different to everyone. But we are always pleased when industry experts categorize Viking as ‘luxury’,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “These prestigious awards showcase our team’s hard work and encourage us to continue delivering the meaningful travel experiences that set us apart. At Viking, we do not try to be all things to all people. We have always created travel experiences for The Thinking Person, and we are pleased that this approach continues to resonate with our guests, as well as those who enjoy exploring from their homes with Viking.TV.”

VIKING’s 2023 awards