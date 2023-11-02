Sun Princess Unveils New Productions And Entertainment

Experience ultimate entertainment and top-tier experiences aboard Sun Princess, Princess Cruises’ largest-ever ship, making her highly anticipated debut in early 2024. Get ready to be amazed by unforgettable shows that will keep you on the edge of your seat and create memories that will last a lifetime.

MORE ABOUT THE ENTERTAINMENT

Princess Cruises has recently unveiled four remarkable production shows set to mesmerize audiences in the state-of-the-art Princess Arena. Prepare to be enchanted by the incredibly talented Sun Princess troupe, made up of four exceptional lead vocalists, 13 accomplished dancers, and eight skilled Dome Cirque artists. With their astounding abilities, they will headline three sensational new productions that will captivate passengers and become the highlight of the entertainment line-up. Get ready to be enthralled by their awe-inspiring performances, showcasing a diverse range of acts guaranteed to leave a lasting impact.

Vallora, A Pirate Quest: a new show created by Danny Teeson, known for his work on American Idol. Set to an upbeat 80s soundtrack, including classic hits such as “Sweet Dreams” by Eurythmics and “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor, the story follows the daring heroine Vallora on a thrilling pirate adventure searching for love and family.

Stage Struck: a celebration of musical theater directed and choreographed by Karen Bruce, who has previously worked on productions such as So You Think You Can Dance for BBC and shows on the West End. With popular musical numbers like “On Broadway” from Smokey Joe’s Café and “Take Me or Leave Me” from Rent, audiences will be transported to the exciting world of Broadway.

Viva La Música: a sensational musical experience by renowned Latin American choreographer Liz Imperio, whose credits include concerts for top artists like Jennifer Lopez and Madonna. Featuring Latin hits such as “Havana” by Camila Cabello and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” by Miami Sound Machine, the show invites guests to join in on the dance floor for a unique, immersive experience.

Fiera! – has been reimagined with a colorful European fairground setting and an artfully selected medley of popular songs such as “Sweet Child of Mine” by Guns & Roses and “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga. Directed by Danny Teeson and featuring a large cast of brilliantly costumed performers dancing on a vibrant set with a stunning digital backdrop, this show is not to be missed.

“The Princess Arena is an engineering marvel that allows us to create awe-inspiring entertainment, offering our guests a completely different experience every night,” said Denise Saviss, vice president of entertainment experience for Princess Cruises. “Not only will our productions shine, but the venue itself, with its state-of-the-art stages, captivating lighting design, and immersive surround-sound, will deliver show-stopping spectacles on every voyage.”

NEW ENTERTAINMENT VENUES

Entertainment is prevalent throughout the ship, including two other notable venues: the Piazza and The Dome, located at the top forward part of the ship.

The Dome is a groundbreaking glass-enclosed venue – the first ever constructed on a cruise ship. At this venue, you can explore the captivating artistry of the renowned Cirque Éloize and three specially-created shows, “Blue,” “Come Fly Away,” and “Artbeat.”

The Piazza is encircled by a multi-tiered glass sphere that provides spectacular vistas and a diverse range of entertainment each cruise. Guests can enjoy musical performances, game shows, and an elevated Champagne Waterfall event.

Guests can indulge in the “Spellbound by Magic Castle,” a unique collaboration with a renowned Hollywood icon, combining the fascinating world of magic with the art of mixology. In this experience, skilled magicians showcase magic acts while themed rooms surprise guests with exclusive theatrical cocktails.

Will you be sailing aboard Sun Princess to explore these new exciting productions at sea? Let us know in the comments!