Brightline And Orlando Health Reveal Branded Train

Brightline celebrated its long-term collaboration with Orlando Health by organizing a product launch event for the newly named “Brightline Orlando Station in Partnership with Orlando Health” and presenting the formal Orlando Health-branded Brightline train.

Brightline and Orlando Health aim to promote community involvement by uniting Florida’s initial high-speed intercity rail with one of the state’s leading not-for-profit healthcare providers.

“This partnership exemplifies the remarkable synergy that can emerge when leaders in healthcare and transportation join forces,” said President at Brightline Patrick Goddard. “I applaud Orlando Health for its vision and we look forward to working together to connect the state of Florida.”

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

Brightline and Orlando Health plan to enhance community participation by facilitating access to notable healthcare services and promoting overall health and wellness initiatives such as mental health awareness.

Orlando Health is designated as the official healthcare partner of Brightline in Central Florida, which involves the Brightline Orlando Station’s naming, featuring an Orlando Health branded train, representation of the brand around the station, and visibility on Brightline’s promotional material and digital platforms.

As a crucial piece of the Central Florida community, Orlando Health will work with Brightline in developing its corporate social responsibility initiatives in the area.

“The Orlando Health-branded Brightline train represents our partnership of connectivity, promotes health awareness and is our visual commitment to providing high-quality care,” said Andrew Snyder, Orlando Health Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications. “Patients outside of Central Florida can access our world-class healthcare system through the region’s first high-speed rail system. We are excited to showcase our trailblazing collaboration with Brightline.”

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT

The guests were provided with an early look at the Orlando Health-branded Brightline train and a behind-the-scenes view of the process of covering the four-coach train in Orlando Health branding. A present from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) was given to Brightline and Orlando Health during the commemoration, indicating the blending of railway and aviation.

“Powerful partnerships like this help to advance our region,” said Kevin J. Thibault, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “Congratulations to both Brightline and Orlando Health on their shared vision to promote community engagement and connectivity, which reflects Orlando International Airport’s mission to seamlessly connect Florida and the world through exceptional experience, collaboration, and creativity.”

