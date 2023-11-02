Cruise Deal Of The Week – November 2 , 2023

Happy Thursday, cruisers! Join Holland America Line to experience the spirit of Aloha with this cruise deal below. Keep reading to learn more!

MORE ABOUT THE OFFER

Experience Hawaii like never before with incredible savings of up to 25% on all fall 2023 through spring 2024 departures.

Starting at just $999 per person, double occupancy, cruise to the islands in style and comfort.

Itineraries range from 16 to 35 days and are roundtrip from San Diego, California, or from San Diego to Vancouver, Canada, giving you plenty of flexibility to choose the ideal itinerary that suits your preferences.

Embark on a Circle Hawaii cruise aboard Volendam or Koningsdam, with itineraries lasting for 16, 17, or 18 days and departing from San Diego with additional departures such as Collectors’ Voyages that combine a Hawaii cruise with a Mexico sailing, as well as a 35-day Legendary Voyage that takes you to Hawaii, Tahiti, and Marquesas.

Travel aboard Koningsdam on December 21, 2023, for a 16-day Circle Hawaii cruise or a 23-day Circle Hawaii and Baja Peninsula Holiday Collectors’ Voyage. Experience Hawaii and beyond like never before with Holland America Line, and book your unforgettable journey now.

“Our Hawaii sale is an incredible opportunity to take advantage of exceptional rates on cruises that perfectly blend sea days and beautiful ports, so guests can really experience the ships as well as the Hawaiian Islands,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. “Our Hawaii cruises also are special because we’re raising funds through On Deck for a Cause to help Maui recover from the devastating fires, and our guests and team members appreciate being part of the effort.”

As part of the Hawaii offer, you can take a 22-day Solar Eclipse Cruise aboard Koningsdam. This cruise offers views of the solar eclipse as the ship sails along the coast of Mexico before crossing over to Hawaii.

The cruise-only fares for this experience begin at $1,699 per person, double occupancy, with taxes, fees, and port expenses.

To find out more about this offer and learn about all the terms and conditions, visit Holland America Line’s website today!