UnCruise Adventures Offers New Inaugural Expeditions with Unbeatable Savings

UnCruise Adventures has introduced new guest savings for Baja California, Mexico, in 2024, along with an exclusive inaugural adventure led by the company’s CEO for one sailing only. Small ship, eco-conscious sailings continue to be redefined with the unveiling of new offers for their Sea of Cortez Adventures for early bookings. The highly sought-after Whales & Sealife package offers a 7-night expedition from January 20 to April 20, 2024.

More about the Inaugural Sailing

UnCruise Adventures has announced that the first sailing of their 7-night Whales & Sealife Adventure, hosted by Owner and CEO Dan Blanchard, will take place on January 20, 2024. This round-trip journey from La Paz, Baja Sur, Mexico, will provide travelers with unforgettable experiences visiting various locations, including La Paz, Bahia Agua Verde, Isla San Francisco, Evaristo, Nopolo, and more. The inaugural cruise marks the beginning of an exceptional season of exploration and adventure while honoring the 28th anniversary of the cruise line.

“This is an exciting time for UnCruise Adventures as we continue to create expanded itineraries in our most popular destinations”. Said Dan Blanchard, owner, and CEO. “I am thrilled to host our first sailing in 2024 and share my inspiration directly with our guests. We’ve had great interest for our 7-night Baja California adventure and our new 10-night Northern Baja California Whales, Birds & Sealife itinerary extending our reach farther north for our guests exploration”

Limited-Time Offer

UnCruise Adventures presents exclusive limited-time deals for Baja California, Mexico cruises, with potential savings of $550 to $1,190 per person. Some of the offers include:

$1000 Kids in Nature Savings: Save $1000 on kids aged 8 to 24 when you book to travel between January 20 and April 20, 2024.

Adult Only Baja Cruise Deals: Adult-only cruises sail on March 16 and April 20, 2024. Guests can enjoy waived singles premium (Navigator & Trailblazer cabins) and double referral savings on select departures.

Cabin for One? No Solo Premium Fees : Solo travelers can cruise without any solo premium fees on select sailings, while limited cabins last

10% Savings on Select Baja Departures : Save 10% on select Baja sailings

Book 6 or More, Get One Free: When you book six or more berths (beds) , one guest gets to travel for free.

Through November 17, 2023, all savings can be booked with a $250 per person deposit.

by Kashaf Rashid