Brightline Partners With Distribusion Technologies

Brightline has announced its partnership with Distribusion Technologies, a global leader in ground transportation technology headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The partnership provides guests with increased options to book Brightline tickets through both domestic and international online travel retailers, facilitated by the integration of Distribusion’s feature-rich API.

The partnership extends Brightline’s accessibility to more than 150 of the largest travel retailers, including domestic platforms such as Busbud, Wanderu, and Expedia, and international agencies based in Asia, Latin America, and Europe such as GetYourGuide, Omio, and Trainline.

“Distribusion Technologies’ API supports global travel booking platforms like Google, Expedia and GetYourGuide,” said Gabriel Martinez, VP of Distribution for Brightline. “The opening of our Orlando Station extends Brightline’s reach to a worldwide audience of travelers. This partnership represents a major step in making Florida travel more intuitive, seamless and enjoyable.”

Distribusion will also power Brightline’s integration to Google Maps and Google Transit. This integration uses Distribusion’s best-in-class GTFS feed with live tracking, providing guests with the most accurate information, including live departure times, booking rates, and the capability to reserve their Brightline ride directly through Google Maps.

“We are excited to partner with Brightline and bring its newly launched service to the global travel community,” said Thomas Doering, CEO of Distribusion. “Brightline’s intercity rail service in Florida offers a unique and sustainable way for domestic and international passengers to move between Orlando and Miami. Thank you to Brightline for trusting us with such an important part of your growth strategy.”