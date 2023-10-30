MSC Unveils New Winter Itineraries for MSC Orchestra

MSC Cruises unveiled new winter itineraries for MSC Orchestra , offering 7-night sailings in the Mediterranean.

More about the Itineraries

From December 16, 2023, to April 19, 2024, MSC Orchestra will visit Valencia, Cagliari, Sardinia, Civitavecchia, Livorno, Florence, Marseille, and France before returning to Valencia.

This program will replace the Red Sea itineraries that were canceled due to the proximity of certain ports to Israel, as well as the restrictions imposed by some of the neighboring countries.

Passenger and crew safety is the utmost priority to MSC Cruises. The line will continue to observe the situation and modify ship itineraries , if necessary, during the evolving situation.

For more information and to view the full details of the new itineraries, please click here.

About MSC Orchestra

MSC Orchestra offers guests a luxury dining experience with a range of international options including the Shanghai Oriental specialty restaurant and a buffet, alongside 10 bars and lounges. Additionally guests can enjoy the 1,200 seat Covent Garden Theatre which offers

full-scale, original theater productions, the MSC Aurea Spa, three pools, mini golf, and a multi-use sports center for games of basketball, tennis or volleyball.

Will you be sailing to the Mediterranean with MSC Orchestra this winter season? Let us know in the comments !

by Kashaf Rashid