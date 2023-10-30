Holland America Line Unveils New Caribbean Menu

Holland America Line proudly unveils its new regionally themed menus in the Dining Room and Lindo Market on all Caribbean sailings. Guests can enjoy a unique culinary experience, from themed brunches and local rum tasting to a traditional, pirate-inspired punch, allowing them to savor the tastes of the Caribbean.

Offered on sea days, the dishes on the new menu will feature local ingredients ranging from sweet tropical flavors to savory ones, including Jamaican Banana Pancakes, Cuban Medianoche Pork and Cheese Sandwich, Jerk Burger with grilled pineapple salsa, and more.

“The rich flavors of the Caribbean add a new dimension to our guests’ dining experience with an immersion into the region’s culinary heritage — from fresh Puerto Rican tostones made from local plantains to a variety of tropical fruits and spices,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and guest services at Holland America Line. “Even traditional Holland America Line favorites, like our bread pudding and crepe bar, will embrace Caribbean flavors with new variations in Lido Market.”

MORE ABOUT THE CARIBBEAN MENU

The dining room features a variety of dishes, showcasing island classics and favorites, including Chilly Caribbean Shrimp Cocktail with orange habanero aioli, Jerked Pork Tenderloin with peanuts, rice pilaf and black beans, Mahi Mahi Diablo with cilantro rice and guajillo chilies, and more.

The Lindo Market showcases regional classics like Puerto Rican Tostones, regional fruits, and toppings with a buttered rum sauce, Caribbean Lamb Curry, Jerk Lamb Shank, Jamaican Braised Oxtail, Jamaican Garlic Shrimp, a selection of regional island sauces, and more.

Holland America Line’s renowned bread pudding is a signature offering, with its roots tracing back to Europe and the Caribbean, where early settlers crafted their delectable puddings. To pay homage to both these culinary traditions, Holland America Line’s Caribbean voyages now present an array of fresh bread puddings, such as Jamaican Bread Pudding, Chocolate Hazelnut Bread Pudding, Caribbean Bread Pudding, and others, all served with a warm rum vanilla sauce.

2023-2024 VOYAGES

Holland America Line’s Caribbean cruises sail from October 2023- April 2024 aboard the Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam, Volendam, Zaandam, and Zuiderdam with cruise lengths ranging from 7-21 days.

One featured Caribbean cruise is the 14-day Panama Canal voyage aboard Zaandam, featuring seminars from cocktail historian David Wondrich and Jeff Berry, an innovator of the cocktail revolution who specializes in vintage tropical drinks, as well as rum tastings. The cruise departs on March 16, 2024, and is perfect for a relaxing getaway.

Will you be voyaging to the Caribbean with Holland America Line this season? Let us know in the comments!

by Kashaf Rashid