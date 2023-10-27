Top 5 Reasons You Should Sail from Port Everglades

Since its opening in 1928, Port Everglades, located in Broward County, Florida, has become one of Florida’s most impactful economic industries. In addition to generating over 160,000 jobs throughout the state and facilitating access to global markets, the port offers the enviable opportunity of introducing travelers to exotic destinations worldwide via select cruise lines.

Port Everglades is an ideal location for voyagers seeking to embark on a cruise from Florida, given the vast selection of cruise lines available. This 2024 sailing season, 47 ships are set to depart from Port Everglades. Highlights of the season and new departures include Azamara Cruises joining the port with Azamara Onward and Silver Seas’ Silver Nova joining the port for her official naming ceremony.

Keep reading to learn why Port Everglades is a sought after destination for stress-free and convenient departures from Florida.

Proximity to the Airport

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) is a 2.5-mile drive from Port Everglades cruise terminals. In light traffic, one can expect to arrive at Port Everglades in about 10 minutes.

Many shuttle services in the area will quickly take you from the airport to Port Everglades. Here are a few options to choose from.

Port Everglades Shuttle Service: Each shuttle costs $11.00 per person and comes with a discount when traveling with four or more passengers. Shuttle vans come with additional trailers for transporting luggage.

Howards’ Ground Transportation for Airports and Cruises: Transportation services include working with your scheduled arrival times to and from the port and helping cruisers collect luggage. Early walk-off pickups and children’s booster seats are also available.

Jiffy Jeff Transportation: Jiffy Jeff offers luxury and private transportation to and from Port Everglades. Jiffy Jeff ensures flight monitored and coordinated pick-ups so you will never have to worry about travel delays.

Hotel Stays for Pre and Post Cruise Vacations

Fort Lauderdale is home to some of the most serene turquoise waters that perfectly pair with oceanfront balconies. After a long flight, these hotels make waiting an extra night for your departure an extra opportunity to see something new.

Crowne Plaza Fort Lauderdale: Only a short distance away from the vibrant Riverwalk, Crowne Plaza features an outdoor swimming pool and spacious guest rooms, as well as a free shuttle connecting you with Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Guests have access to TV and free WiFi. Kiki’s Restaurant and a cocktail bar offer a place to relax after a long day of traveling

Four Points by Sheraton Fort Lauderdale Airport/Cruise Port: Offering free shuttles to and from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport, this four star hotel also provides access to a pool, gym, and business venues. Guests are also welcome to dine at the 1800 Bar and Bistro.

Holiday Inn Express Fort Lauderdale Cruise-Airport: Wind down after a long day of travel at this hotel located only a mile away from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Wake up to Holiday Inn’s Express Start Breakfast and complimentary airport shuttle service to and from the airport.

Hyatt Place Fort Lauderdale Cruise Port: At Hyatt Place, enjoy a pet friendly environment along with a fitness center, outdoor pool, and a private event space. Guests can enjoy a free breakfast bar and hotel restaurant.

Dining Near the Port

Fort Lauderdale has many dining options, from fresh seafood to hearty Italian cuisine. Keep reading to explore this region’s most palatable dishes.

Boatyard: Self described as displaying “nautical-chic ambiance”, this upscale guest favorite seats 80 persons on its dockside patio. While enjoying the views of the Intracoastal waterway, dine with Boatyard for brunch, lunch, or dinner. Menu specialties include wood-fired steaks, seafood from the raw bar, and cultural cuisine such as Florida Paella. Reservations can be scheduled through the restaurant’s website.

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar: In the heart of Fort Lauderdale, find an island retreat just in time for happy hour everyday from 3 to 6 p.m. Stay for dinner at the Marlin Bar for an Ahi Poke Bowl and make room for dessert with a Pina Colada inspired cake.

La Fuga: Indulge in classic Italian dishes with a coastal twist. At La Fuga, unwind surrounded by tropical lounge scenery and dine at this upscale Italian restaurant to taste mouth watering dishes like the Lobster Ricotta Ravioli or the Cozze e Calamari alla Piastra; calamari and mussels served in a gremolata sauce.

Attractions Near the Port

Fort Lauderdale boasts a plethora of activities for adults and families to enjoy year-round! Here are some activities to explore near the port!

Butterfly World: Open 7 days a week, this nature park is one like no other. Experience the flutter of live butterflies and exotic birds as you take a stroll through a tropical setting.

Seminole Hard Rock Casino: Looking for nightlife? The Entice Nightclub features three full bars and a high-energy dance floor. Maybe you’re looking for more than an after party? The Hard Rock Life hosts A-list celebrity performances year-round in a state-of-the-art and acoustically friendly venue.

Broward Center for the Performing Arts: Fort Lauderdale’s Performing Arts Center brings the community closer with engaging performances, such as family-friendly and educational programs and visually stunning theater plays.

Sawgrass Mills: Looking for something special before you depart? This outdoor and indoor shopping center is home to 29 stores. Find everything you need, from dining and home products to luxury fashion items.



Make Time To Relax

No adventure would be complete without a day of relaxation. Choose from these day spas in Fort Lauderdale for a calming retreat.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa: Escape from the busy and bustling city inside this luxurious spa. Gaze out over the ocean and refocus your mind with a Rebalancing Citrus Spring massage that provides guests with mandarin scented oil scrubs in a full-body stone massage.

PURE Spa: Experience the “Scandinavian feeling of well-being” in an intimate setting. Choose from the roof-top floor, a relaxation area near the ocean, and indoor and outdoor retreats. This Boutique Spa located inside the Pelican Grand Beach Resort is inspired by Nordic design elements and natural Swedish products.

St. Somewhere Spa: “It’s 5 o’clock Somewhere” at this tropical getaway located in the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort. Make an appointment for a mani-pedi or stay a little longer for a rejuvenating facial and a dip into the License to Chill pool.

Port Everglades integrates fun and relaxation with the promise of safe and convenient travel. With quick access to many of Fort Lauderdale’s most favorable attractions, visitors do not have to compromise when it comes to booking their stay near the port.

By Adalyn Dugas