Oceania Cruises Unveils Black Friday Savings

Oceania Cruises has unveiled its Black Friday Savings! Guests can save up to $5400 per stateroom on over 100 worldwide voyages in 2024. The offer is valid for all bookings made between November 14 – December 5, 2023.

More about the Black Friday Deals

The Black Friday Deal includes trips to the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America that last between seven to 34 days.

“This incredible offer is valid for just three weeks, making this the perfect time to plan your adventures for 2024. Our Best-Ever Black Friday Sale is brimming with exciting global voyages to choose from, whether you’re exploring somewhere completely new or revisiting well-loved favorites, your perfect vacation at sea awaits you,” stated Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

Oceania Cruises’ simply MORE value promise is included in all Black Friday Savings. The feature guarantees complimentary roundtrip airfare and airport , vintage Champagnes, premium wines and international beers during lunch and dinner in onboard restaurants- all included in the overall cost of the trip. Additionally, there is an extra shore excursion credit of up to $1600 per stateroom (credit amount depends on length of trip) .

More about the Sailings

Asian Gulfs & Deltas: Save up to $3,400 per stateroom on a trip from Bangkok to Hong Kong. This 14-day voyage aboard Riviera, departs February 12, 2024, and visits the Vietnamese cities of Saigon and Hanoi, Thailand, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Baltic Autumn: Save up to $1,400 per stateroom on a trip from Stockholm to Copenhagen. This 10-day voyage aboard Sirena, departs September 26, 2024 and travels to iconic sites near the Baltic Sea such as Helsinki, Kotka, and Riga.

Asia & Africa Explorer : Save up to $4,600 per stateroom on this 28-day trip from Singapore to Cape Town aboard Nautica, departing April 11, 2024. Guests will explore Malaysia, Thailand, Seychelles, and South Africa, while staying overnight in Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, Cape Town, Colombo and Mahe.

Ionian & Adriatic Seas : Save up to 1,800 per stateroom on this 10-day voyage from Valletta to Venice aboard Vista. This cruise departs from Valletta, Malta on April 21, 2024, and travels to Athens, Mykonos, Kotor, and Dubrovnik.

Essential Alaska: Save up to $,1000 per stateroom on this 7-day cruise, departing May 13, 2024, from Vancoucer to Seward aboard Regatta. Guests will visit iconic sites in Alaska including Ketchikan, Skagway, Juneau, and the Hubbard Glacier.

Dunes to Renaissance Gems: Save up to 5, 400 per stateroom on this 34-day cruise from Dubai to Rome aboard Riviera. The cruise departs on May 14, 2024, and begins with 8 days at sea before traveling to Dubrovnik, Venice, Barcelona, Monte Carlo, the Sicilian Ports of Taormina and Palermo, Cagliaria on the island of Sardinia, and the Greek Islands of Corfu and Katakolon.

In the Path of Cartier: Save up to $1,600 per stateroom on this 11-day cruise from Boston to Montreal aboard Nautica. The cruise departs from Boston on October 17, 2024, and visits Atlantic Canada, St. Lawrence River, Sydney, Saguenay star, Halifax, and Quebec City.

Kiwi & Aussie Majesty: Save up to $4,000 per stateroom on this 14-day trip from Auckland to Sydney aboard Regatta. The trip departs on December 8, 2024, and travels to New Zealand’s North and South Islands, The fjords of Milford Sound, Tasmania, and Melbourne.

Antarctic & Patagonian Joy: Save up to $ 4, 200 per stateroom on this 24-day aboard Marina from Lima (Machu Picchu) to Buenos Aires. The trip departs December 21, 2024, and explores the Chilean Fjords, Antarctica, Falkland Islands, and Buenos Aires.

by Kashaf Rashid