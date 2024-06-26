The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Debuts Luminara

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection launches in Asia-Pacific with Luminara, sailing to 28 ports across 10 countries from December 2025 to May 2026.

“As luxury travelers continue to seek unforgettable, personalized experiences around the world, we are thrilled to introduce voyages in the Asia-Pacific region,” commented Jim Murren, Executive Chairman and CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “These new itineraries exemplify our steadfast commitment to continually raising the bar in luxury cruising, offering innovative ways to experience our superyachts and explore vibrant local cultures across the globe.”

ABOUT THE Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection offers ten journeys from Tokyo, Hong Kong, or Singapore, ranging from 10 to 15 nights. Explore ancient treasures, modern marvels, and off-the-beaten-path destinations in Asia-Pacific, including Hạ Long Bay, Puerto Princesa, Seoul, Osaka, Bangkok, and more.

“As the first luxury hotel brand to venture into the cruise space, we are thrilled to announce the expansion of our yacht voyages into Asia’s most sought-after destinations. This milestone underscores our commitment to providing exclusive and immersive experiences that cater to the discerning tastes of luxury travelers,” said Jenni Benzaquen, Senior Vice President of The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, and Bulgari Hotels and Resorts. “Today’s sophisticated adventurers seek intimate, authentic, personalized journeys that go well beyond traditional hospitality, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection offers guests unparalleled access to the world’s most exquisite destinations, all while enjoying the hallmarks of luxury and personalized service for which The Ritz-Carlton brand is renowned.”

MORE ABOUT THE ITINERARIES

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection offers unparalleled enrichment opportunities through its Select Group Excursions, Private Excursions, and Custom Excursions. Guests can choose from a range of activities, from adventure sports to cultural experiences, tailored to their interests.

December 30, 2025, | 14-Night Singapore to Hong Kong Voyage: Celebrate New Year’s on Luminara, then relax in Koh Samui. Visit Bangkok for an overnight stay. Explore Vietnam’s Cu Chi Tunnels and Hanoi, and see Ha Long Bay.

January 13, 2026, | 12-Night Hong Kong to Singapore Voyage: Explore the Philippines’ Busuanga, El Nido, Puerto Princesa, and Borneo’s Kuching, with its beaches and national park.

March 20, 2026, | 10-Night Tokyo Round-Trip Voyage: Explore Japan’s cultural treasures during cherry blossom season, including Osaka Castle and Hiroshima’s floating shrine.

March 30, 2026, | 12-Night Tokyo to Hong Kong Voyage: Visit Osaka, Japan’s food capital, and explore UNESCO-listed Himeji, Nara, and Kyoto castles. Stop in Seoul, South Korea, to see UNESCO palaces and experience traditional culture. Enjoy an overnight in Shanghai before arriving in Hong Kong.

Luminara will debut in the Mediterranean during its inaugural season, featuring a high staff-to-guest ratio. Reservations for the Asia-Pacific itineraries are now open to the public.