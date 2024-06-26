Disney Adventure Sets Sail From Singapore

Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Adventure, the line’s first ship in Asia, will homeport in Singapore in 2025, offering 3- and 4-night voyages with magical days at sea and Disney’s signature entertainment.

“We’re bringing the magic of Disney Cruise Line to Asia for the first time ever, and we want to give our guests the cruise relaxation and Disney fun they can only experience aboard one of our ships,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. “When they set sail on the Disney Adventure, guests will find incredible, immersive areas that bring the worlds of Disney, Pixar and Marvel to life in ways like never before – and these uniquely Disney experiences will inspire families to reconnect, recharge and make unforgettable memories that they’ll cherish forever.”

NEW AREAS ABOARD DISNEY ADVENTURE

Explore seven themed Disney Adventure areas featuring an imagination garden, discovery stations, fantasy zones, and adventure playgrounds with beloved characters and experiences.

Disney Imagination Garden combines a valley, garden, and performance space, inspired by 100 years of Disney storytelling.

At Disney Discovery Reef, families can shop and eat in a themed area featuring characters and stories from Disney and Pixar movies such as “The Little Mermaid” and “Finding Nemo.”

San Fransokyo Street is a play area inspired by “Big Hero 6” that offers interactive games, shops, and activities.

Wayfinder Bay is an outdoor relaxation area with poolside seating and entertainment, inspired by the Pacific Islands of “Moana.”

Town Square is a themed area celebrating Disney princesses, featuring shops, restaurants, and entertainment inspired by classic Disney movies like “Tangled”, “Cinderella”, and “Frozen”, and is a whimsical space with nods to iconic Disney princesses.

Marvel Landing is a destination for fans of all ages, featuring Marvel’s iconic superheroes and new attractions.

Toy Story Place is an interactive play area with themed food and water play areas inspired by the “Toy Story” movies and shorts.

MORE ABOUT DISNEY ADVENTURE

Disney’s new ship offers a family-friendly vacation experience at sea, featuring fun and relaxation for all ages, fine dining and entertainment options, and exceptional guest service.

The ship features various activities, including attractions, play areas, and entertainment options for all ages, both indoors and outdoors.

There are dedicated spaces for kids, tweens, and teens to hang out and have fun, while adults can relax and unwind in premium dining areas, lounges, and spas.

The ship also offers world-class shows featuring beloved Disney characters and music, signature events, first-run films, karaoke, and game shows.

On Disney Adventure, guests enjoy exceptional dining and service. The ship has themed restaurants and a dedicated service team.

Concierge accommodations offer a private lounge, sundeck with pool, high-end shopping, and spa and fitness facilities.

Disney Cruise Line will debut the Disney Adventure from Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Centre in 2025. As part of a partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board, Disney Cruise Line will offer three—to four-night cruises for at least five years.

Stay tuned for more information on her maiden voyage at a later date!